Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Ann Arbor Huron High School ‘in a hold’ after threat to ‘shoot up’ school
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Huron High School is currently “in a hold” in classrooms after learning of a threat made on social media. The Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed officers are working with Ann Arbor Public Schools to identify the source of the social media post, made via Instagram, that threatened to “shoot up” the school on Friday, Dec. 9.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lockdown lifted at Ann Arbor’s Huron High School after threat made on social media
ANN ARBOR – Students at Huron High School were in a holding pattern in classrooms for part of the morning on Friday amid an alleged school shooting threat that emerged on Instagram, district officials said. Parents received an email from Huron Principal Che’ Carter on Friday saying that members...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea District Library Receives $5,000 Pledge from Green Tree Pediatrics!
The staff and board at Chelsea District Library (CDL) extend their gratitude to Green Tree Pediatrics for their generous pledge to support early literacy efforts with Mobile CDL. The library outreach vehicle is in production and will hit the roads early next summer. It answers CDL’s Strategic Plan initiative to improve access to library materials, services, and staff. Mobile CDL will allow us to be present in the places where our community members live, work, and play.
wlen.com
The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights
Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
Khari Willis and family are speakers at Jackson’s Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration
JACKSON, MI – Three members of Jackson’s Willis family are the featured speakers at the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan, 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
thesuntimesnews.com
Sylvan Twp: Board Mtg Minutes 10-4-22
MINUTES OF THE OCTOBER 4, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Supervisor Kennedy, Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze Call to order 7:03 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Consent agenda approved. Regular Agenda approved. The Board took action to approve Clifford Camp and Melissa Camp as alternates to the Zoning Board of Appeals, approve expenditures of up to $1,500.00 for new election equipment, set the 2022 Sylvan Township Operating millage rate at 0.9329 mils and the Debt millage at 4.4000 mils, approve endorsing a letter of support to keep the 14A District Court in western Washtenaw (Chelsea), adopt the Michigan Township Association “Principles of Township Governance Excellence” for Sylvan Township and look to broaden the scope to include all staff members. Second public comment given. Board of Trustee comments given. The Board approved adjournment at 7:47 pm.
University of Michigan to add first new dorm for freshmen in decades
For the first time in 50 years, the University of Michigan is building a new residence hall for first-year students. Regents voted unanimously to approve the new dorm and dining hall, which will house about 2,300 students, at Thursday's board meeting. “Since 2004, undergraduate enrollment has increased by more than 8,000 students, yet...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Public Hearing for Special Use Permit 1-24-23
Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on January 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, to review a request by Jason and Amy Miller for a Special Use Permit to allow a Boarding Stable and/or Riding Arena at 6750 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176. Lodi Township parcel #’s M-13-29-300-020, M-13-29-300-019, M-13-29-400-008, M-13-29-400-007. Questions, comments, and or requests for auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities should be made to the Lodi Township Offices during working hours, Monday-Thursday 9:00am-noon at least two business days in advance of the Public Hearing.
thesuntimesnews.com
“What I Love About Dexter” is Now Taking Submissions
Dexter’s Art, Culture, and Heritage Committee (ACHC) is collecting artistic submissions that express what people love about Dexter. “What I Love About Dexter” is in its second year. The ACHC advises the City Council on events and projects that promote Dexter's tapestry of artistic expression, social dynamics, and...
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Parks and Rec Plan Availability for Review
Scio Township is seeking public input regarding the 2023 – 2027 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Plan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a minimum 30-day public review process as part of the master planning process. A formal public hearing for adoption of the Plan will be held upon completion of the 30-day review period on January 10, 2023.
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection
Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
13abc.com
UTMC department chair under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden dies, remembered as fighter for community
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 7, just hours after participating in commission committee meetings. Nolden, D-Flint, was a former Flint City Council member and served as the executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House. Under his leadership, the group recently...
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff
It's predicted up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to staff.
Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
Man tells Owosso council member he’s had a ‘vision’ that she’ll be shot
OWOSSO, MI -- A man says he’s received a vision from God that an Owosso City Council member who’s pushed to do away with prayers at council meetings will be targeted in an attempted assassination. Tom Manke, who leads a Facebook page that includes information about local issues...
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
Comments / 0