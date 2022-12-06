ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea District Library Receives $5,000 Pledge from Green Tree Pediatrics!

The staff and board at Chelsea District Library (CDL) extend their gratitude to Green Tree Pediatrics for their generous pledge to support early literacy efforts with Mobile CDL. The library outreach vehicle is in production and will hit the roads early next summer. It answers CDL’s Strategic Plan initiative to improve access to library materials, services, and staff. Mobile CDL will allow us to be present in the places where our community members live, work, and play.
CHELSEA, MI
wlen.com

The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
ADRIAN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Sylvan Twp: Board Mtg Minutes 10-4-22

MINUTES OF THE OCTOBER 4, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Supervisor Kennedy, Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze Call to order 7:03 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Consent agenda approved. Regular Agenda approved. The Board took action to approve Clifford Camp and Melissa Camp as alternates to the Zoning Board of Appeals, approve expenditures of up to $1,500.00 for new election equipment, set the 2022 Sylvan Township Operating millage rate at 0.9329 mils and the Debt millage at 4.4000 mils, approve endorsing a letter of support to keep the 14A District Court in western Washtenaw (Chelsea), adopt the Michigan Township Association “Principles of Township Governance Excellence” for Sylvan Township and look to broaden the scope to include all staff members. Second public comment given. Board of Trustee comments given. The Board approved adjournment at 7:47 pm.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp: Public Hearing for Special Use Permit 1-24-23

Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on January 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, to review a request by Jason and Amy Miller for a Special Use Permit to allow a Boarding Stable and/or Riding Arena at 6750 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176. Lodi Township parcel #’s M-13-29-300-020, M-13-29-300-019, M-13-29-400-008, M-13-29-400-007. Questions, comments, and or requests for auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities should be made to the Lodi Township Offices during working hours, Monday-Thursday 9:00am-noon at least two business days in advance of the Public Hearing.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

“What I Love About Dexter” is Now Taking Submissions

Dexter’s Art, Culture, and Heritage Committee (ACHC) is collecting artistic submissions that express what people love about Dexter. “What I Love About Dexter” is in its second year. The ACHC advises the City Council on events and projects that promote Dexter's tapestry of artistic expression, social dynamics, and...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Parks and Rec Plan Availability for Review

Scio Township is seeking public input regarding the 2023 – 2027 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Plan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a minimum 30-day public review process as part of the master planning process. A formal public hearing for adoption of the Plan will be held upon completion of the 30-day review period on January 10, 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection

Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
DEXTER, MI
13abc.com

UTMC department chair under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
TOLEDO, OH
97.5 NOW FM

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WKHM

274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County

Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

