Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Latonis Sentenced to 12 Years after Pleading Guilty to Meth Possession/Intent Charges
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On December 8, 2022 Jason Latonis pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony. A Class X Felony is punishable from 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with 18 months of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole).
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with an attempted murder warrant out for her arrest. Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is alleged to have gotten into her vehicle and approached a victim standing in the parking...
wglt.org
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy pleads guilty to DUI charges
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated drunk driving and driving on a revoked license. Samedy, 36, reached a plea agreement stemming from his May arrest during a traffic stop in Bloomington. Court records show Samedy pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Four...
Central Illinois Proud
Union members picket Pontiac prison after near-fatal stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Unionized correctional staff were chanting for safe staffing outside of Pontiac Correctional Center on Wednesday, two weeks after a sergeant was stabbed in the neck by a person in custody and an officer was injured while stopping the assault. Members of the American Federation of...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 65 years for murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur. Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
Champaign Police: Beware of mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to the mail. Champaign Police said that with a growing number of items being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies, postal officials shared several tips and measures that people can take […]
Coroner identifies deceased Urbana student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day, including the student’s name. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the student as 12-year-old Lucas Cristobal. Northrup and officials with Urbana Police said Cristobal reportedly collapsed in a hallway […]
Mahomet teenager pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a gun
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet teenager pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a gun. We told you last month, a 16-year-old who has autism was showing around a gun at candlewood estates. The State’s Attorney says he was showing it to other teenagers who bullied him. His 14-year-old friend convinced him to hand over the […]
Pontiac prison staff to picket amid safety concerns after inmate attack
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Correctional officers in Pontiac are hitting the picket line on Wednesday to protest what they said is a severe understaffing and, as a consequence, reduced safety. This protest comes just weeks after a pair of officers working in the Pontiac Correctional Center were attacked by an inmate armed with an improvised […]
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man missing; police seek help
At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
WAND TV
Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses ringing bells for Salvation Army
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- First Responders kick off the annual Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses ringing of the bells competition!. Starting Thursday evening and running throughout Sunday, first responders will be spotted in several store fronts across Decatur, ringing bells and raising funds for the Salvation Army. Donations can also be made...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign Co. Public Defender says SAFE-T Act will have little effect on jail population
URBANA — The new Champaign County Public Defender takes over an office with many challenges, but Elisabeth Pollock thinks she’s up to the task. The Urbana native spent the last decade in the U.S. Public Defender’s office before taking the oath for her new office on Monday.
State Police update: Second car crashed on I-74 near Tilton
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Tuesday near Tilton indirectly resulted in another crash at the same location, Illinois State Police officials said on Thursday. The crashes happened at 4:41 p.m. on westbound Interstate 74. State Police said that just minutes after a semi-truck hauling cattle hit the median cable barrier and overturned, an […]
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Champaign County Sheriff's Office identifies woman who died in head-on crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday's crash on Clark Road. Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said on Wednesday that Lisa M. Courter, 57, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 10:28 a.m. Dec. 6. Courter was reportedly pulled from her burning vehicle and people who were on scene at the time attempted lifesaving measures but she died there.
WAND TV
Fire destroys Danville home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Chief says a fire completely destroyed a house at 605 Douglas St. early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the address around 1:37 am Saturday morning. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple hose...
Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
Comments / 0