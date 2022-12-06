ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Latonis Sentenced to 12 Years after Pleading Guilty to Meth Possession/Intent Charges

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On December 8, 2022 Jason Latonis pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony. A Class X Felony is punishable from 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with 18 months of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole).
25newsnow.com

21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with an attempted murder warrant out for her arrest. Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is alleged to have gotten into her vehicle and approached a victim standing in the parking...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Union members picket Pontiac prison after near-fatal stabbing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Unionized correctional staff were chanting for safe staffing outside of Pontiac Correctional Center on Wednesday, two weeks after a sergeant was stabbed in the neck by a person in custody and an officer was injured while stopping the assault. Members of the American Federation of...
PONTIAC, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 65 years for murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur. Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Beware of mail theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to the mail. Champaign Police said that with a growing number of items being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies, postal officials shared several tips and measures that people can take […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies deceased Urbana student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day, including the student’s name. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the student as 12-year-old Lucas Cristobal. Northrup and officials with Urbana Police said Cristobal reportedly collapsed in a hallway […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Mahomet teenager pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a gun

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet teenager pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a gun.  We told you last month, a 16-year-old who has autism was showing around a gun at candlewood estates.  The State’s Attorney says he was showing it to other teenagers who bullied him.  His 14-year-old friend convinced him to hand over the […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Pontiac prison staff to picket amid safety concerns after inmate attack

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Correctional officers in Pontiac are hitting the picket line on Wednesday to protest what they said is a severe understaffing and, as a consequence, reduced safety. This protest comes just weeks after a pair of officers working in the Pontiac Correctional Center were attacked by an inmate armed with an improvised […]
PONTIAC, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man missing; police seek help

At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
MORRIS, IL
WAND TV

Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses ringing bells for Salvation Army

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- First Responders kick off the annual Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses ringing of the bells competition!. Starting Thursday evening and running throughout Sunday, first responders will be spotted in several store fronts across Decatur, ringing bells and raising funds for the Salvation Army. Donations can also be made...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police update: Second car crashed on I-74 near Tilton

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Tuesday near Tilton indirectly resulted in another crash at the same location, Illinois State Police officials said on Thursday. The crashes happened at 4:41 p.m. on westbound Interstate 74. State Police said that just minutes after a semi-truck hauling cattle hit the median cable barrier and overturned, an […]
TILTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified

MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
dayton247now.com

Champaign County Sheriff's Office identifies woman who died in head-on crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday's crash on Clark Road. Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said on Wednesday that Lisa M. Courter, 57, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 10:28 a.m. Dec. 6. Courter was reportedly pulled from her burning vehicle and people who were on scene at the time attempted lifesaving measures but she died there.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WAND TV

Fire destroys Danville home

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Chief says a fire completely destroyed a house at 605 Douglas St. early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the address around 1:37 am Saturday morning. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple hose...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

