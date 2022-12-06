Read full article on original website
Thursday's Daily Pulse
Despite the effects of deadly Hurricane Ian, Florida’s general-revenue tax collections in October came in 4.6 percent higher than projected by state economists. A report issued Tuesday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research said the state had $3.23 billion in net general revenue in October. That was $141.4 million over a projection for October that economists issued in August. The total would have been higher if not for Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state, according to the report. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Florida jobless claims return to more average pace
First-time unemployment claims in Florida increased last week after dipping around Thanksgiving, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. Florida had an estimated 6,071 claims during the week that ended Dec. 3, up from a revised count of 4,109 during the holiday-shortened week that ended Nov. 26.
Florida Icon: Craig Waters
When the internet came along, just as a personal hobby, I decided I was going to figure out how to create web pages. Later, I set up the first set of web pages for the Florida Supreme Court, and I continued to expand these web pages, which was very novel at the time. I knew I was innovating but didn’t really understand the full extent of where it was going. A lot of the judges and attorneys at the time took a very dim view of the web, but Bush v. Gore was an event that started to change people’s minds.
Wednesday's Daily Pulse
Major insurance issues teed up for Florida's special session. With Florida’s property-insurance system in turmoil, state lawmakers could be poised to take major steps to try to stabilize the market during a special legislative session next week. Lawmakers will consider a series of hot-button insurance issues. Those issues include trying to curb costs of lawsuits over insurance claims; boosting the availability of critical reinsurance; limiting a long-controversial practice known as assignment of benefits; and bolstering the financial stability of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Trulieve Faces Lawsuit Over Layoffs
Workers laid off by Trulieve, Inc., the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers over the past few...
Tax Collections Beat October Expectations
Partisan School Board Races Proposed
A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to make school-board races partisan. Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, filed the proposal (HJR 31) for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, which will start in March. Roach unsuccessfully filed a similar measure for the 2022 session....
