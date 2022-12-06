Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
Hillenbrand Foundation joins BHS Ivy Tech 2.0 initiative through $100-K donation
— The Batesville Community School Corporation’s (BCSC) initiative to continue to provide tuition-free college classes to Batesville High School (BHS) students received additional support recently with the announcement of a $100,000 donation from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation, Inc. Begun in 2013, this collaborative community effort has allowed Batesville’s...
WRBI Radio
Area communities receive INDOT Community Crossings grants
Statewide — Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith announced Tuesday that 229 Indiana cities, counties, and towns received a combined $119.4 million in state-matching funds for local road projects through the Community Crossings program. Local recipients include:. City of Batesville – $355,851. Town of Brookville – $198,335.84...
WRBI Radio
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
eaglecountryonline.com
Historic Versailles Building Being Restored as Event Venue, Hotel
RR2 Properties LLC recently received a grant through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. Photo via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. (Versailles, Ind.) – The Tanglewood is coming soon in Versailles. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced 10...
WRBI Radio
Legal kiosk available at BMPL for renters facing eviction
— An Indiana Legal Help Kiosk is now available at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for tenants and renters facing eviction. The kiosk provides access to indianalegalhelp.org, which is offered by the Indiana Bar Foundation to connect Hoosiers to legal resources and services. Through the kiosk, you can access housing-related...
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
WISH-TV
Indiana Department of Child Services working to place over 160 kids in permanent adoptive homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are currently 164 children listed on Indiana’s “Waiting Children List” who are ready to be adopted into their permanent homes. Adoption advocates say of these children most are ten or older and living in foster care. Michelle Savieo, the Indiana Department of...
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WRBI Radio
Ruth A. Greiwe -81 of Westport
Ruth A. Greiwe, 81, of Greensburg, passed away at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana inpatient facility. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Decatur County the daughter of Edwin & Opal (Wiggins) Burley. She has lived most of her life in Decatur County. She had graduated in 1959 from Sandcreek High School and attended a Business College in Columbus. She retired from the Postal Service in 2003. She and her husband, Tom owned and operated Briarwood Mobile Home Park in Westport. Ruth was a member of the Kitchen Cookies Home Economics Club, was a past president of Decatur County Extension Homemakers Club and she had also started girls’ softball in Decatur County. She enjoyed boating, fishing, wintering in Florida, antique cars, and the Oliver Super Series tractors. She married Thomas George Greiwe on June 6, 1959, at Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Brad) Childs of Shelbyville; her son, Thomas Jeffrey (Sandra) Greiwe of Westport; her sister, Ruby Siler of Connersville; her grandchildren, Sara Rae Hampton, Thomas Joshua Greiwe, Morgan Childs, Adam (Sara) Childs, Benjamin (Andrea) Childs and her great grandchildren, Ashton and Ryker Hampton, Kyleigh, Amyah and Naomi Childs, Kennedy, Klara and Norah Childs, Kamden and Weston Greiwe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas George Greiwe; brother, Bob Burley; sister, Joyce Erskine and grandson, Lucas Childs. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jon Porter officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burney Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
Teens train dogs at Hamilton Co. Humane Society, gain sense of purpose
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A program in Hamilton County is supporting young people and animals in need in the community. “Paws and Think” is pairing adoptable dogs with at-risk teens identified through Hamilton County Youth Assistance. The teens help train the dogs, alleviate their stress and prepare them for their forever homes. “This program is […]
WRBI Radio
Clara Ellen Houpey – 80 of Columbus
Clara Ellen Houpey, 80, of Columbus, passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Letts, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Doles) Houpey. She was raised in Decatur County and had been a resident of Columbus since 1974. Clara was a 1960 graduate of Jackson Township High School and a member of the Westport Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting. Survivors include her sister, Ruby Mae Henry of Westport;
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
WRBI Radio
Doctor drops suit against Indiana AG
Indianapolis, IN — An Indiana doctor has dropped her lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily dropped the lawsuit filed last month...
WRBI Radio
MYC launches “Socks for Santa” sock drive
The Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council is asking you to help keep kids warm this holiday season through the “Socks for Santa” Sock Drive. The initiative benefits So Loved Kids Clothing Closet. Donations of new socks are being accepted at the Memorial Building now through December 23.
WNDU
Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Things aren’t going too well for the current governor!. That is, according to a poll ran by Indy Politics! According to the poll, less than half of Hoosiers interviewed say they approve of the job Governor Eric Holcomb is doing. The survey was done by...
Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs commits to buying electricity generated by wind in Indiana
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs has an agreement with EDP Renewables North America to buy electricity generated by the wind in Indiana. Cleveland-Cliffs and EDP announced this week that they have agreed to a 15-year power-purchase agreement in which Cliffs will buy 180 megawatts of electricity from EDP’s planned Headwaters III Wind Farm in Randolph County, near the Ohio line northwest of Dayton, when it becomes operational in 2025.
shelbycountypost.com
GSSR Investments proposing hotel, retail strip center on former Wellman property
With the creation of a designated target area by the Economic Development Commission, a new project featuring a Marriott-branded hotel, a multi-tenant retail strip center and the additional availability of seven out lots is moving forward in Shelbyville. GSSR Investments LLC wants to develop the former Wellman property on the...
Comments / 0