Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Santa in the park in Crystal City
(Crystal City) Santa Claus will visit Crystal City this weekend. Santa will be in Crystal City Municipal Park on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Crystal City Mayor Mike Osher says the public can get pictures with Santa and the Crystal City High School choir will perform on Friday night. Santa...
mymoinfo.com
Ci Ci’s Christmas Dinner Is Back For Another Year
(Farmington) The annual Ci Ci’s Christmas Dinner in Farmington is set to happen once again this year. The dinner was started over 20 years ago by Chip and Debbie Peterson, who were the owners of Ci Ci’s at the time. Debbie tells us more about how it got started.
cspdailynews.com
Indie Closeup: Convenience and Grocery, Together Again for the First Time
CALEDONIA, Mo. — It’s not inaccurate to say southeastern Missouri independent retailer Brad Juliette has been working in the lab this past year, concocting a retail formula that sees convenience and grocery joined at the hip. Today, Juliette, owner of Caledonia, Mo.-based Juliette Property and Investment Inc., has...
Washington Missourian
Hoffmann Family of Companies official shares updates on upcoming projects, newest business ventures
Over the winter, the Hoffmann Family of Companies have plans to open a new restaurant and expand one of their current businesses in Augusta. Later, the business hopes to open a jewelry store. After renovations that date back to the summer, Don Simon, the CEO of the Hoffmann Family of...
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
myleaderpaper.com
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
Washington Missourian
Trout derby recommended by Union Park Board
The Union Park Advisory Board recommended approval of a trout fishing derby — just not on the date event organizers originally sought. Laurel Governal, data analyst for Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, told the park board Thursday that the company was willing to hold the fishing derby on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, a few days after the initially requested Feb. 1, date which is the first day of catch-and-keep trout fishing season at Union’s City Lake. The board voted 9-1 to recommend the derby be held Feb. 4 to the board of aldermen or its committees.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban
A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
mymoinfo.com
Detective bureau investigating stealing and burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Wade Road outside of Pacific. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says the property was stolen sometime between November 13th and 23rd.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Parks & Recreation looking for instructors
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire certified instructors for various classes at its High ridge location. Craig Luetkemeyer is the Recreational Division Manager for the Jeffco parks & rec. He goes over some of the classes that need instructors. My MO Info ·...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
mymoinfo.com
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
Washington Missourian
Focused On The Future: Residents turn out in droves to learn about MoDOT's plans for Highway 100
Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation left Washington impressed on Thursday evening. “It is so great when you have people show up, and to have 100 people show up is really great. The people who came here tonight were really engaged, and that’s a good thing,” said MoDOT St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair, who was in town to hear from area residents following MoDOT’s release of a months-long traffic study that examined four intersections along a nine mile stretch of Highway 100 east of Washington.
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
mymoinfo.com
Doe Run Company Issues News Release on Miner Killed in Accident at Bixby Mine
(Bixby) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. Luke Turnbough says a miner lost his life Tuesday afternoon in a lead mine accident in Iron County.
Comments / 0