The Union Park Advisory Board recommended approval of a trout fishing derby — just not on the date event organizers originally sought. Laurel Governal, data analyst for Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, told the park board Thursday that the company was willing to hold the fishing derby on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, a few days after the initially requested Feb. 1, date which is the first day of catch-and-keep trout fishing season at Union’s City Lake. The board voted 9-1 to recommend the derby be held Feb. 4 to the board of aldermen or its committees.

UNION, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO