Park Hills, MO

mymoinfo.com

Santa in the park in Crystal City

(Crystal City) Santa Claus will visit Crystal City this weekend. Santa will be in Crystal City Municipal Park on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Crystal City Mayor Mike Osher says the public can get pictures with Santa and the Crystal City High School choir will perform on Friday night. Santa...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ci Ci’s Christmas Dinner Is Back For Another Year

(Farmington) The annual Ci Ci’s Christmas Dinner in Farmington is set to happen once again this year. The dinner was started over 20 years ago by Chip and Debbie Peterson, who were the owners of Ci Ci’s at the time. Debbie tells us more about how it got started.
FARMINGTON, MO
cspdailynews.com

Indie Closeup: Convenience and Grocery, Together Again for the First Time

CALEDONIA, Mo. — It’s not inaccurate to say southeastern Missouri independent retailer Brad Juliette has been working in the lab this past year, concocting a retail formula that sees convenience and grocery joined at the hip. Today, Juliette, owner of Caledonia, Mo.-based Juliette Property and Investment Inc., has...
CALEDONIA, MO
Washington Missourian

Trout derby recommended by Union Park Board

The Union Park Advisory Board recommended approval of a trout fishing derby — just not on the date event organizers originally sought. Laurel Governal, data analyst for Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, told the park board Thursday that the company was willing to hold the fishing derby on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, a few days after the initially requested Feb. 1, date which is the first day of catch-and-keep trout fishing season at Union’s City Lake. The board voted 9-1 to recommend the derby be held Feb. 4 to the board of aldermen or its committees.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban

A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Parks & Recreation looking for instructors

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire certified instructors for various classes at its High ridge location. Craig Luetkemeyer is the Recreational Division Manager for the Jeffco parks & rec. He goes over some of the classes that need instructors. My MO Info ·...
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Focused On The Future: Residents turn out in droves to learn about MoDOT's plans for Highway 100

Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation left Washington impressed on Thursday evening. “It is so great when you have people show up, and to have 100 people show up is really great. The people who came here tonight were really engaged, and that’s a good thing,” said MoDOT St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair, who was in town to hear from area residents following MoDOT’s release of a months-long traffic study that examined four intersections along a nine mile stretch of Highway 100 east of Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO

