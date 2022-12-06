Read full article on original website
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Morocco v Portugal: World Cup 2022 quarter-final – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Portugal build on their rout of Switzerland or will Morocco make history? Find out with Barry Glendenning
England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl’s Brother Suspects Foul Play In Qatar World Cup 2022 Death
U.S. journalist Grant Wahl, 48, has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to a video posted by his brother Friday evening. Wahl had previously been detained after wearing a rainbow flag shirt (shown above) to the USA-Wales match. In Qatar, engaging in a same-sex relationship and sexual activity is a crime, punishable by death by stoning. According to Wahl’s brother Eric, who is himself gay, the journalist had been “healthy” prior to collapsing during the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal match in Doha. According to the New York Post, Eric said that he believes his brother was murdered in an Instagram video...
Qataris issue statement detailing circumstances surrounding American journalist Grant Wahl's death
Grant Wahl, 48, remained a loud critic of the Qatari government during his World Cup coverage due to the country's treatment of migrant workers and its stance on gay rights.
