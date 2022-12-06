ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Johnny Dailey and Wife Michelle Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Mary Jo: 'Welcome to the World'

Johnny and Michelle Dailey's baby girl joins big brothers Cooper and Massey Country singer Johnny Dailey is now a father of three! Dailey and wife Michelle have welcomed their third baby together, daughter Mary Jo Dailey, the 31-year-old announced on Instagram Friday. "Welcome to the world, Mary Jo," he simply captioned the photo, which shows him holding his daughter with help from sons Cooper and Massey. The couple has yet to share any more details about their baby girl's arrival. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
OK! Magazine

Bruce Willis' Family Praying 'For A Holiday Miracle' Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Months after storied actor Bruce Willis’ family revealed the star was suffering health woes, it seems the star’s brood is hoping for a miracle as they continue to grow even closer — particularly with his former wife and lifelong friend, actress Demi Moore. "Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," an insider close with the famous brood recently told Radar Online, referencing Willis’ current spouse, model Emma Heming.Considering their close relationship, the Ghost icon is purportedly “taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him” amid the actor’s struggles with the progressive condition, which can impact...
People

Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos

"This year is the best year yet and I’m thankful for YOU for being apart of it all," Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant, wrote in an Instagram video for Thanksgiving Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving! The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude. "I have so much to be thankful for this year- most...
Looper

Fans Are Loving Annie Potts' Meemaw More Than Ever After Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8

The prequel format of "Young Sheldon" allows the series to further develop minor characters we were briefly introduced to on its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory." This includes Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), as well his no-nonsense grandma Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw (Annie Potts). In his Texan home, a pubescent Sheldon navigates life and adolescence after he enrolls at college, resulting in several entertaining episodes.
Us Weekly

Katharine McPhee Feels ‘Mom Guilt’ About David Foster’s Daughter Taking Son Rennie to See Santa: He ‘Looks Scared’

The reality of motherhood. Katharine McPhee opened up about missing son Rennie's major Christmas milestone. "Thanks @jordiedos for taking Rennie along while mom and dad were on stage. Have strong mom guilt!" the actress, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 5, alongside a photo of husband David Foster's daughter Jordan Foster with […]
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Has no Kind Words for Ex Husband Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is finally speaking on the media frenzy her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle has been part of. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that explores Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship before marriage, as royals, and now living in America, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and son-in-law's headline-making romance. While she gushes over them, she doesn't share the same sentiments about her ex. Meghan and her father have been estranged for years since he began speaking to the press amid her relationship with Harry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy