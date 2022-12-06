Read full article on original website
Johnny Dailey and Wife Michelle Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Mary Jo: 'Welcome to the World'
Johnny and Michelle Dailey's baby girl joins big brothers Cooper and Massey Country singer Johnny Dailey is now a father of three! Dailey and wife Michelle have welcomed their third baby together, daughter Mary Jo Dailey, the 31-year-old announced on Instagram Friday. "Welcome to the world, Mary Jo," he simply captioned the photo, which shows him holding his daughter with help from sons Cooper and Massey. The couple has yet to share any more details about their baby girl's arrival. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce
Hear ye, hear ye — Volume 1 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is now out on Netflix. The first three episodes take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, straight from the sources themselves. (How cute was it that Harry was initially drawn to a photo of Meghan with a Snapchat filter?)
Joy Behar Shocks ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Her ‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: “I Found the Show Boring”
Joy Behar couldn’t care less about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell docuseries. The View host shocked her fellow panelists when she followed up their glowing praise for the buzzy new Netflix show by saying she found it to be “boring.”. Harry & Meghan, which dropped the...
toofab.com
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
TODAY.com
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi are divorcing after almost 20 years of marriage
Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, are ending their relationship after almost 20 years of marriage. The “Pieces of Her” actor and musician announced that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement posted on Collette’s Instagram on Dec. 7. “It is with grace...
Bruce Willis' Family Praying 'For A Holiday Miracle' Following Aphasia Diagnosis
Months after storied actor Bruce Willis’ family revealed the star was suffering health woes, it seems the star’s brood is hoping for a miracle as they continue to grow even closer — particularly with his former wife and lifelong friend, actress Demi Moore. "Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," an insider close with the famous brood recently told Radar Online, referencing Willis’ current spouse, model Emma Heming.Considering their close relationship, the Ghost icon is purportedly “taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him” amid the actor’s struggles with the progressive condition, which can impact...
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Brace for Jinger's Memoir: We'll Disown Her Again If We Have To!
From the moment that Jinger Duggar announced that she’d written a memoir, fans have been speculating about how her famously private family would react to the news. Thus far, Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have yet to publicly speak out on the matter. But not surprisingly,...
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Update From Hospital After Undergoing Major Surgery
Pink is celebrating 16 years of marriage with husband Carey Hart this year, but there aren't going to be any major activities to mark the occasion as Hart is currently recovering from serious spinal surgery. The former motocross competitor shared an update on social media from his hospital bed earlier...
The Property Brothers said Leslie Jordan was constantly sharing stories with crew members on the set of 'Celebrity IOU'
Leslie Jordan appeared on "Celebrity IOU" before his death in October. He renovated a home for his friends of 40 years with the Property Brothers.
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
"This year is the best year yet and I’m thankful for YOU for being apart of it all," Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant, wrote in an Instagram video for Thanksgiving Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving! The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude. "I have so much to be thankful for this year- most...
TODAY.com
‘Love Is Blind’ star Iyanna McNeely cries after finalizing divorce to Jarrette Jones
Almost four months after “Love Is Blind” couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their separation in a joint Instagram post, their divorce has officially been finalized. Now, McNeely is opening up about how she is grieving their relationship — and how she is moving on. McNeely,...
ETOnline.com
Scott Disick Will 'Always Have Regrets' About How He Treated Kourtney Kardashian, Source Says
When Scott Disick looks back on his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, he'll always have some regrets. And while the 39-year-old father of three accepts his faults, he's also focused on looking ahead. A source tells ET, "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship....
Kirstie Alley Had an ‘Affair of the Heart’ With Patrick Swayze: ‘I Think What We Did Was Worse’
After Patrick Swayze died, Kirstie Alley confessed the two had a special connection while they were both married to others that she thought was "worse" than having an affair.
Woman Divorces Husband After Befriending The ‘Love of His Life’
Who should be blamed for an affair—the husband, or the mistress?. Infidelity is noted as one of the leading causes of divorce in the United States. For the spouse who has been cheated on, it can feel like the ultimate betrayal to be stepped out on.
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown's Friendship After Divorce
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in 2021 but has remained close to one of his other wives, Janelle.
Fans Are Loving Annie Potts' Meemaw More Than Ever After Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8
The prequel format of "Young Sheldon" allows the series to further develop minor characters we were briefly introduced to on its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory." This includes Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), as well his no-nonsense grandma Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw (Annie Potts). In his Texan home, a pubescent Sheldon navigates life and adolescence after he enrolls at college, resulting in several entertaining episodes.
Katharine McPhee Feels ‘Mom Guilt’ About David Foster’s Daughter Taking Son Rennie to See Santa: He ‘Looks Scared’
The reality of motherhood. Katharine McPhee opened up about missing son Rennie's major Christmas milestone. "Thanks @jordiedos for taking Rennie along while mom and dad were on stage. Have strong mom guilt!" the actress, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 5, alongside a photo of husband David Foster's daughter Jordan Foster with […]
Popculture
Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Has no Kind Words for Ex Husband Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is finally speaking on the media frenzy her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle has been part of. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that explores Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship before marriage, as royals, and now living in America, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and son-in-law's headline-making romance. While she gushes over them, she doesn't share the same sentiments about her ex. Meghan and her father have been estranged for years since he began speaking to the press amid her relationship with Harry.
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, Who Is Forging Her Own Path In Art
Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, gave birth to two beautiful girls, A.J. Lambert and Amanda Erlinger, during her 15 years of marriage to Hugh Lambert. It’s not a secret that art runs in the Sinatra family, starting with Frank himself and Nancy, a well-known musician with a legacy outside her father’s name.
