Laura Jones on Shifting Instacart's Marketing Strategy From Transactional to Inspirational
During the early days of the pandemic, many people around the country discovered they could order groceries online through services like Instacart. Everything from carrots and cucumbers to boxes of cereal and tubs of ice cream could appear at their front door. Plenty of downloads ensued. Since joining Instacart around...
The Modern Agency CMO Must Balance Brand Building, Business and Culture
The modern agency C-suite is one of rapid change. The typical top-down structure is slowly flattening and the roles of each C-suite position are constantly being altered. Adweek has dedicated a series of stories analyzing what being a modern agency C-suite member entails, talking with people holding those positions at agencies big and small, and those independent or operated by holding companies.
WFA Meets With Elon Musk, New Twitter Leadership Team
The World Federation of Advertisers said it met with Twitter’s new leadership team Dec. 1, and the company expressed its continued commitment to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media regarding common definitions, common measures, common tools and independent verification. Other than new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was named...
To Refresh an Iconic Brand, Cointreau Introduces an Enigmatic Mascot Who Can Stop Time
How do you go from being the supporting act to the star of the show? That’s one marketing challenge of French liqueur Cointreau, which despite being part of several classic cocktails, is sometimes overlooked by the everyday drinker. Cointreau’s global campaign, created by agency TBWA\Paris, elevates the humble ingredient...
Vox Media Will No Longer License Chorus, Its CMS Software
The digital media company Vox Media, which houses editorial titles including Vox, New York Magazine and Thrillist, is discontinuing its business of licensing its content management system, Chorus, to publishers, Adweek has learned. Chorus, which has six clients currently, will no longer take on new customers and will not renew...
Everything You Need to Know About Disney+'s New Ad Tier
At long last, Disney+’s ad tier—called Disney+ Basic—is here. Nine months after first announcing it was getting into the AVOD market, Disney+ launched its ad-supported offering on Thursday, bringing on more than 100 partners “across every major holding company” and “every single major brand,” according to Disney ad sales chief Rita Ferro.
Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop
Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.
YouTube's Global Ad Chief Named Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland
Google has promoted YouTube global advertising chief Debbie Weinstein to managing director of U.K. and Ireland to lead the tech business in the region. Weinstein, who was vp of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube, will take up the position from March. She will be responsible for leading the company and its teams focused on business within the European region.
Female Avatars Are Often Designed by Men, for Men. That's Changing
The video game industry is dominated by men, which means that games tend to have fewer female characters and the ones that do exist are often highly sexualized. International nonprofit Girls Who Code is looking to close that gap by launching Girls Who Code Girls, a mobile and desktop experience that allows users to program their own avatars.
Brands Should Be Tapping the Actors on Set for Better Marketing Tips
When Sarah McCreanor, known professionally as Smac, walks onto a commercial set dominated by intricate props, high-end green screens and an intimidating collection of cameras, she is confident that the directors, producers and costume designers have no idea she can present any product to an attentive audience of 2.7 million just by logging onto TikTok.
Instagram Updates Account Status Tool
Instagram added more information to the Account Status tool it introduced last October as a “one-stop shop to see what’s happening with your account and content distribution.”. Account Status alerts people if their Instagram account is at risk of being disabled and enables those who believe their activity...
Disney+ Basic Not Available Everywhere
Disney+’s ad-supported tier, Disney+ Basic, is not available on all devices. The cheaper version, which launched Thursday for $7.99 per month, is not currently available on Roku devices, for instance. This means that if users have this plan or the Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Trio Basic, they cannot subscribe to this plan on Roku devices or stream Disney+ on those devices.
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier
It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
Friday Stir
-Cure Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families, imagines a world where the group didn’t have to exist in a new campaign. Cure believes that childhood cancer can be cured in our lifetime and wants to be put out of business. The ad, from Blue Sky Agency, “The world would be a better place if we didn’t exist… Because a world without us is a world without childhood cancer.”
Edelman, LinkedIn: Thought Leadership Can Propel B-to-B Marketers Through Economic Downturn
Edelman and LinkedIn released their fifth annual B-to-B Thought Leadership Impact Report Wednesday, tapping the perspective of nearly 3,600 management-level professionals to offer insights into the buying behaviors of business-to-business decision-makers and C-suite executives during the current economic downturn and help add clarity on the value provided by thought leadership.
Twitter Toolbox Third-Party Developer Initiative to Shut Down Dec. 15
The tidal wave of changes in the Elon Musk era at Twitter is heading toward the platform’s third-party developer community, as the Twitter Toolbox initiative that debuted in February will be shuttered Dec. 15. Ivan Mehta of TechCrunch reported that developers involved in the project received emails earlier this...
A Place For Mom Consolidates Media Without a Review, Naming Horizon Media AOR
Ahead of a holiday season, the senior living advisory service A Place For Mom (APFM) has named Horizon Media its media agency of record in a move to consolidate its media mix. The independent U.S. agency, which has managed traditional media investments for the brand since 2020, won its digital business this month without a review and is already managing its digital channels.
Wednesday Stir
-Patrón Tequila’s latest campaign from MullenLowe Los Angeles is in good hands. In a beautifully shot campaign titled ‘Our Hands,” shot at Hacienda Patrón in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico where the tequila is exclusively produced, it shows how artisans come together to make tequila by hand. It starts with a hardy clap, then builds to a rhythmic beat showing colorful shots of jimadors, tahona millers, fermenters, distillers, and bottlers coming together to celebrate the art of making tequila by hand. Music from Grammy winner Andrés Levin, direction from Tino, and wardrobe from fashion designer Sandra Weil help tell a story of passion and pride through Patrón’s own people.
Meta Brings Avatars to WhatsApp
Meta brought avatars to messaging application WhatsApp Wednesday. The company wrote in a blog post, “Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features and outfits. On WhatsApp, you can now use your personalized avatar as your profile photo or choose from 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.”
