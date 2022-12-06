Read full article on original website
See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP. As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
Paris Hilton on Where She and Mom Kathy Stand After She Refuted Her Fertility Journey Claims (Exclusive)
There's no bad blood between Paris Hilton and her mom, Kathy Hilton, after the 41-year-old heiress refuted her mom's claims that she's been "trying and trying" to get pregnant. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in...
Keke Palmer Responds To Being Called “Ugly” Without Makeup
Keke Palmer offered a gracious response to anyone commenting on her physical beauty. The 29-year-old actress used Twitter to address remarks made about her bare face. While the Hustlers actress did not directly reference any specific trolls or photos, she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson reportedly attended a New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden. For the sporting event, Palmer opted for a casual sweatshirt look, sans full glam. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child'SNL' Gifts Fans A 'Kenan & Kel' Reunion, But As A Reboot...
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Playboy Denim Wants to Put the Bunny on Your Booty
The latest merchandise play for lifestyle brand Playboy Group is another American classic: jeans. While Playboy has lent its name to a range of products throughout its 70-year history, including jewelry, shoes, robes and, of course, a captain’s hat, Playboy Denim marks the brand’s “first owned and operated” line of jeans.
Perry Mason: Season 2 and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes HBO’s Perry Mason: Season 2, Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye and Peacock’s The Battle For Justina Pelletier. Perry Mason: Season 2 premieres on HBO March 6, 2023 9 p.m. EST and will be...
Dads Are Offering Fresh Adults Some New Homeowner Advice, And It’s So Wholesome (And Informative)
"I've absolutely seen insurance payouts for loss claims originally calculated at under $7,000 increase to over $100,000 when people file their claims this way."
e.l.f. Cosmetics, Meghan Trainor, The Weather Channel Forecast an e.l.f.ing Glow Storm
What do you get when you combine beauty and skincare brand e.l.f. Cosmetics, Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor and The Weather Channel? An e.l.f.ing glow storm. In a campaign kicking off Thursday on e.l.f.’s social channels on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, as well as Trainor’s TikTok channel, Trainor uses a “special radiance report” to break the news of an impending e.l.f.ing glow storm, noting that Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock on e.l.f.’s.
Brands Should Be Tapping the Actors on Set for Better Marketing Tips
When Sarah McCreanor, known professionally as Smac, walks onto a commercial set dominated by intricate props, high-end green screens and an intimidating collection of cameras, she is confident that the directors, producers and costume designers have no idea she can present any product to an attentive audience of 2.7 million just by logging onto TikTok.
Netflix Cancels Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Netflix has canceled Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after one season. Based on Sally Green’s young adult novel, Half Bad, the eight-episode drama tells the story of Nathan Byrne, the son of a dangerous witch who struggles to overcome his odds of following in the footsteps of his father. The show debuted on Netflix, ranking No. 7 and remained on the Top 10 list for two weeks.
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Split: Everything They’ve Said About Why He Didn’t Move and Ending Their Engagement
Bachelor Nation is slowly getting more insight into Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s decision to call off their engagement. After she looked for love on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, ABC picked the teacher to lead season 18 of The Bachelorette. During the December 2021 finale, fans watched Young accept a proposal from her […]
Reddit Recap 2022: Redditors Embraced Their Mistakes, Learned About Global Events
Reddit released its Reddit Recap 2022 Thursday, taking a deep dive into the more than 430 million posts (up 14% compared with 2021) and roughly 2.5 billion comments (up 7% year-over-year) on its platform through November. The company wrote in its introduction, “Our annual Reddit Recap is here. With more...
2 NBC News Studios Films Accepted Into Sundance
It’s a first for NBC News Studios as two of its documentaries have been accepted into the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Disappearance of Shere Hite and Bad Press are the first docs to be selected from NBC News’ fledgling unit, established in 2020 to produce premium documentaries, docu-series, select scripted programming, and content for emerging platforms.
Manifest Is Most Streamed Program, Per Nielsen, for Week of Nov. 7
Manifest is the most streamed program for the week of November 7, according to Nielsen’s streaming Top 10 list. The supernatural drama led the weekly rankings with 2.29 billion minutes viewed, a 67% jump (over 900 million minutes viewed) from the previous week. The Crown came in second place with 2.12 billion minutes viewed, with an audience profile of 60% viewers aged 50+ and 29% in the 65+ category. Love is Blind had 1.27 billion minutes viewed as the third most streamed program of the week.
Meta Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Creators on Facebook
December is prime holiday shopping season for consumers around the globe, and the year’s final month is also prime monetization season for creators on Facebook. Fans can treat their favorite creators to limited-time seasonal virtual gifts through the end of the year. Meta implemented a Stars Party Bonus starting...
To Refresh an Iconic Brand, Cointreau Introduces an Enigmatic Mascot Who Can Stop Time
How do you go from being the supporting act to the star of the show? That’s one marketing challenge of French liqueur Cointreau, which despite being part of several classic cocktails, is sometimes overlooked by the everyday drinker. Cointreau’s global campaign, created by agency TBWA\Paris, elevates the humble ingredient...
Report: ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance
ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.
Ted Sarandos Says Netflix Not Interested In Live Sports Rights At The Moment
Despite reports Netflix is looking to acquire the streaming rights to several live sports leagues, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the streamer is not interested in bidding on sports rights right now. “We’ve not seen a profit path to renting big sports,” said Sarandos at the UBS Global TMT Conference. He...
Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids
Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media...
