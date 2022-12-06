ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Keke Palmer Responds To Being Called “Ugly” Without Makeup

Keke Palmer offered a gracious response to anyone commenting on her physical beauty. The 29-year-old actress used Twitter to address remarks made about her bare face. While the Hustlers actress did not directly reference any specific trolls or photos, she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson reportedly attended a New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden. For the sporting event, Palmer opted for a casual sweatshirt look, sans full glam. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child'SNL' Gifts Fans A 'Kenan & Kel' Reunion, But As A Reboot...
AdWeek

Playboy Denim Wants to Put the Bunny on Your Booty

The latest merchandise play for lifestyle brand Playboy Group is another American classic: jeans. While Playboy has lent its name to a range of products throughout its 70-year history, including jewelry, shoes, robes and, of course, a captain’s hat, Playboy Denim marks the brand’s “first owned and operated” line of jeans.
AdWeek

Perry Mason: Season 2 and 3 Other Trailers You Missed

Today’s trailer roundup includes HBO’s Perry Mason: Season 2, Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye and Peacock’s The Battle For Justina Pelletier. Perry Mason: Season 2 premieres on HBO March 6, 2023 9 p.m. EST and will be...
AdWeek

e.l.f. Cosmetics, Meghan Trainor, The Weather Channel Forecast an e.l.f.ing Glow Storm

What do you get when you combine beauty and skincare brand e.l.f. Cosmetics, Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor and The Weather Channel? An e.l.f.ing glow storm. In a campaign kicking off Thursday on e.l.f.’s social channels on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, as well as Trainor’s TikTok channel, Trainor uses a “special radiance report” to break the news of an impending e.l.f.ing glow storm, noting that Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock on e.l.f.’s.
AdWeek

Brands Should Be Tapping the Actors on Set for Better Marketing Tips

When Sarah McCreanor, known professionally as Smac, walks onto a commercial set dominated by intricate props, high-end green screens and an intimidating collection of cameras, she is confident that the directors, producers and costume designers have no idea she can present any product to an attentive audience of 2.7 million just by logging onto TikTok.
AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Netflix has canceled Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after one season. Based on Sally Green’s young adult novel, Half Bad, the eight-episode drama tells the story of Nathan Byrne, the son of a dangerous witch who struggles to overcome his odds of following in the footsteps of his father. The show debuted on Netflix, ranking No. 7 and remained on the Top 10 list for two weeks.
Us Weekly

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Split: Everything They’ve Said About Why He Didn’t Move and Ending Their Engagement

Bachelor Nation is slowly getting more insight into Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s decision to call off their engagement. After she looked for love on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, ABC picked the teacher to lead season 18 of The Bachelorette. During the December 2021 finale, fans watched Young accept a proposal from her […]
TEXAS STATE
AdWeek

2 NBC News Studios Films Accepted Into Sundance

It’s a first for NBC News Studios as two of its documentaries have been accepted into the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Disappearance of Shere Hite and Bad Press are the first docs to be selected from NBC News’ fledgling unit, established in 2020 to produce premium documentaries, docu-series, select scripted programming, and content for emerging platforms.
AdWeek

Manifest Is Most Streamed Program, Per Nielsen, for Week of Nov. 7

Manifest is the most streamed program for the week of November 7, according to Nielsen’s streaming Top 10 list. The supernatural drama led the weekly rankings with 2.29 billion minutes viewed, a 67% jump (over 900 million minutes viewed) from the previous week. The Crown came in second place with 2.12 billion minutes viewed, with an audience profile of 60% viewers aged 50+ and 29% in the 65+ category. Love is Blind had 1.27 billion minutes viewed as the third most streamed program of the week.
AdWeek

Meta Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Creators on Facebook

December is prime holiday shopping season for consumers around the globe, and the year’s final month is also prime monetization season for creators on Facebook. Fans can treat their favorite creators to limited-time seasonal virtual gifts through the end of the year. Meta implemented a Stars Party Bonus starting...
AdWeek

To Refresh an Iconic Brand, Cointreau Introduces an Enigmatic Mascot Who Can Stop Time

How do you go from being the supporting act to the star of the show? That’s one marketing challenge of French liqueur Cointreau, which despite being part of several classic cocktails, is sometimes overlooked by the everyday drinker. Cointreau’s global campaign, created by agency TBWA\Paris, elevates the humble ingredient...
AdWeek

Report: ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance

ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.
AdWeek

Ted Sarandos Says Netflix Not Interested In Live Sports Rights At The Moment

Despite reports Netflix is looking to acquire the streaming rights to several live sports leagues, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the streamer is not interested in bidding on sports rights right now. “We’ve not seen a profit path to renting big sports,” said Sarandos at the UBS Global TMT Conference. He...
AdWeek

Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids

Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media...

