Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is a Trending Stock
General Mills (GIS) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods have...
Why Apple Stock Eked Out a Market Beat Today
There wasn't much new or exciting reported with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Friday, save for a fresh development in the legal sphere. Apple enthusiasts tend to get excited about the stock when the company announces a flashy new product or some positivefinancial news not so much when the latest is about the law.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Is Fidelity Select Natural Resources (FNARX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Fidelity Select Natural Resources (FNARX) is one possibility. FNARX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity is responsible for...
Is This Beaten-Down Growth Stock a Buy Heading Into 2023?
It's been a wild ride for online dating specialist Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) since it became a publicly traded corporation in early 2021. The company was one of the more highly anticipated IPOs last year, but its shares have been southbound more or less ever since. Perhaps the challenging economic environment marked by supply chain issues and inflation isn't helping, but Bumble's financial results have sometimes been subpar.
SL Green Cuts Its Dividend as the Manhattan Office Market Suffers From Long COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic cast a dark cloud over the office real estate investment trust (REIT) sector as it proved that companies could continue operations in a 100% remote environment. With a tight labor market, many companies are struggling to bring workers back to the office. Rising inflation is causing companies...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Acco Brands ACCO is a world leader in branded office products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8 downward over the last 60 days. Bausch Health BHC is a developer, manufacturer,...
Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is a leading midstream energy player with lower exposure to volume and price risks. For 2022 and 2023, the partnership is likely to see earnings growth of 17.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Factors Working in Favor. Enterprise Products, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has...
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Why Paysafe Stock Plunged by 10% on Friday
U.K.-based fintech Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had a lousy time on the U.S. exchange at the end of the week. On Friday, the company's New York Stock Exchange-listed stock took a 10% hit on some dispiriting news about the future of those shares. So what. Just after market close on Thursday, Paysafe...
Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Consol Energy (CEIX) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this coal company have returned +17.3%, compared to the...
Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2022: AVGO, TEL, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.76% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.01%. Broadcom (AVGO) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $10.45 a share, up from $7.81 a share during the same...
New York Community (NYCB) in Focus on 8% Dividend Yield
Solid dividend-yielding stocks are highly desirable amid imminent recession risk. One such stock is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB. This Hicksville, NY-based bank offers traditional and non-traditional financial products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online and mobile banking. A large portion of the company’s multi-family and commercial real estate loans are concentrated in the Metro New York region.
Is American Financial Group (AFG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Is Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Institutional (VRGWX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You may want to consider Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Institutional (VRGWX) as a possible option. VRGWX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. VRGWX...
What Makes a Stock Recession-Proof?
As many financial experts and CEOs forecast a full-blown economic downturn in the not-too-distant future, spurred by tighter monetary policy from central banks, I think it's a good idea for investors to find ways to protect their portfolios in this type of potential scenario. This will provide much-needed peace of mind in tough times.
Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Is Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund (IWIRX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund (IWIRX) is one possibility. IWIRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. IWIRX finds itself...
