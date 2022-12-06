ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Traffic accident on I-90 shuts down two lanes

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are on the scene of a crash on I-90 heading east Friday night. The accident happened just after 10:15 at US-20 near Cherry Valley at mile marker 17.5. Two of the three eastbound lanes are blocked. Investigators say drivers should try to reroute.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, Possible Vehicle on Fire

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. On I-39 just South of the bypass. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle might be on fire. Not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East Side, Avoid The Area For a bit

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of Kishwaukee and 5th. Initial reports are saying a van and a utility vehicle are involved. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. No injuries were being reported. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays.
WIFR

Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
FREEPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday

The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71 at...
OSWEGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another Auto Accident in Boone County

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx.. 5:30 am. In the neighborhood of Davis School and Pearl St Rd. Avoid the area for a bit. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy