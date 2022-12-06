ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Outside spending during 2022 election shatters previous Wisconsin record

Non-candidate expenditures exploded in last month’s midterm elections compared to previous cycles, shattering the third-party spending record set in Wisconsin’s previous midterm elections in 2018 by 50%. A new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found that “special interest groups” spent $93 million on Wisconsin’s races for governor,...
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?

It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated

Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
State Debate: Eau Claire Leader-Telegram glad to see Iowa caucuses go

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram lauds the National Democratic Party for doing away with the Iowa caucuses in the next presidential primary season. Goodbye caucuses, the paper comments, you won't be missed. With Wisconsin's huge budget surplus, now is the time to restore funding to the University of Wisconsin and the...
See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin

As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous

Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
