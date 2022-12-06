ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall commencement speakers empower students to embrace their potential

Florida State University’s newest class of graduates was reminded to ignore the naysayers and embrace their potential during two fall commencement ceremonies held Friday, Dec. 9, at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Dr. William T. Hold, the namesake of the College of Business’s Risk Management and Insurance program, and...
Building a health care ecosystem: FSU leaders create FSU Health roadmap

Florida State University officials have been working to lay the groundwork for FSU Health, a health care ecosystem poised to transform health care delivery in North Florida. “FSU Health will reshape patient care, education and research throughout Florida,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. “The Florida Panhandle is booming and the possibilities — and needs — in our region have never been greater. We are at a very exciting time as we lay the foundation for this monumental project.”
