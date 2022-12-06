Florida State University officials have been working to lay the groundwork for FSU Health, a health care ecosystem poised to transform health care delivery in North Florida. “FSU Health will reshape patient care, education and research throughout Florida,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. “The Florida Panhandle is booming and the possibilities — and needs — in our region have never been greater. We are at a very exciting time as we lay the foundation for this monumental project.”

