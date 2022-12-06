Read full article on original website
Fall commencement speakers empower students to embrace their potential
Florida State University’s newest class of graduates was reminded to ignore the naysayers and embrace their potential during two fall commencement ceremonies held Friday, Dec. 9, at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Dr. William T. Hold, the namesake of the College of Business’s Risk Management and Insurance program, and...
Building a health care ecosystem: FSU leaders create FSU Health roadmap
Florida State University officials have been working to lay the groundwork for FSU Health, a health care ecosystem poised to transform health care delivery in North Florida. “FSU Health will reshape patient care, education and research throughout Florida,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. “The Florida Panhandle is booming and the possibilities — and needs — in our region have never been greater. We are at a very exciting time as we lay the foundation for this monumental project.”
Blackstone LaunchPad grant will help Jim Moran College build entrepreneurial mindset across campus
One of the world’s largest investment firms is partnering with the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship at Florida State University to help spark student startups and grow the campus’s entrepreneurial spirit. Blackstone Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Blackstone, is providing its Blackstone LaunchPad program through a grant...
FSU expert available to comment on Florida’s special legislative session on property insurance
Florida State University College of Business Professor Charles Nyce is available to comment on Florida’s crisis-ridden property-insurance market ahead of the state Legislature’s second special session on the matter. The Dec. 12-16 special session comes after Hurricane Ian threw the state’s insurance industry into deeper trouble, with estimated...
