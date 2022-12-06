Read full article on original website
Related
Bedford School District adds girls wrestling team
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford School District became the state’s 83rd, and county’s third, district to add a girl’s wrestling team. The school voted unanimously to add the team Monday, Dec. 5. Athletic Director Bret Smith said while they will now be able to organize a team, 100 districts in the state need to […]
Penn State DuBois hosts DECA competition
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday at Penn State DuBois high schoolers across Western Pennsylvania had the chance to compete in A DECA competition for a place to move on to states in February at Hershey. DECA is organized into two unique student divisions each with programs designed to address the learning styles, interests, […]
State College
Three county players pick up All-State honors
The high school girls volleyball season was extended just a bit longer for a trio of Centre County student-athletes. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Reese Hazelton, and Kate Lally and Molly Thompson of State College, captured All-State honors from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The award is the third in the career of...
Comments / 0