Update: woman in fiery crash transported to local hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 1 outside Lompoc Thursday afternoon due to a fiery crash that closed one northbound lane.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
kvta.com
Santa To The Sea Sunday Through Oxnard
Motorists to Expect Delays for the 2022 Santa to the Sea Half Marathon. The 15th annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday morning, December 11th. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Santa on Ventura Boulevard and travels through the City of Oxnard where it ends at the Marine Emporium Landing located at 3600 South Harbor Boulevard.
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
2 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Major Traffic Collision
Ventura, CA: Two people were hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a major traffic collision in the city of Ventura Tuesday night. Ventura Police and City Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Del Mar Drive and East Harbor Boulevard around 10:18 p.m., Dec. 6.
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 31-year-old Ryder Sturt. Sturt was declared missing after...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Get a Whiff of This
Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
SLOPD asking for help in identifying the driver in a collision
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman involved in a vehicle-bicycle accident.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
Police arrest San Luis Obispo woman for Wednesday hit-and-run on Los Osos Valley Rd
Police have arrested a 46-year-old San Luis Obispo woman in connection to Wednesday's hit-and-run between a car and a bicyclist, according to SLO Police. The post Police arrest San Luis Obispo woman for Wednesday hit-and-run on Los Osos Valley Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Two convicted for parking structure shooting
AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
Police asking for the public's help in drunk-driving-related traffic collisions
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation for drunk-driving-related traffic collisions.
Man arrested after tenant-landlord dispute in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo police responded to a home near the corner of Broad Street and Mitchell Drive for a report of a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
Gas prices prompting more people to ride the bus
Buses are in high demand. The Santa Maria Regional Transit found a 31% increase in ridership in 2022 when compared to 2021. The agency says gas prices are playing a role.
calcoasttimes.com
SLO to receive nearly $7 million grant to improve Higuera Street corridor
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) on Wednesday awarded the city of San Luis Obispo a grant of nearly $7 million to make improvements to the Higuera Street corridor, in large part for the benefit of bicyclists and pedestrians. SLO will receive $6.95 million from the CTC’s State Active Transportation Program...
Arrest made in suspected hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo
An arrest has been made in a crash involving a bicyclist and a driver who police said fled the scene earlier this week in San Luis Obispo.
Missing person rescued from ‘inaccessible beach’ near Pirate’s Cove
The man apparently spent the night stuck on the beach after being reported missing.
