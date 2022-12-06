ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kvta.com

Santa To The Sea Sunday Through Oxnard

Motorists to Expect Delays for the 2022 Santa to the Sea Half Marathon. The 15th annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday morning, December 11th. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Santa on Ventura Boulevard and travels through the City of Oxnard where it ends at the Marine Emporium Landing located at 3600 South Harbor Boulevard.
OXNARD, CA
Key News Network

2 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Major Traffic Collision

Ventura, CA: Two people were hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a major traffic collision in the city of Ventura Tuesday night. Ventura Police and City Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Del Mar Drive and East Harbor Boulevard around 10:18 p.m., Dec. 6.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura Man

The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 31-year-old Ryder Sturt. Sturt was declared missing after...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Get a Whiff of This

Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
CARPINTERIA, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Two convicted for parking structure shooting

AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
VENTURA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

SLO to receive nearly $7 million grant to improve Higuera Street corridor

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) on Wednesday awarded the city of San Luis Obispo a grant of nearly $7 million to make improvements to the Higuera Street corridor, in large part for the benefit of bicyclists and pedestrians. SLO will receive $6.95 million from the CTC’s State Active Transportation Program...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

