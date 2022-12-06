ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

myhorrynews.com

Conway celebrates Christmas with parade along Main Street

The Conway Christmas parade was held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, along Main Street. The parade brought out a crowd that was entertained by police motorcycles, a hot air balloon float with flames and plenty of candy. Photos by Jim Berry.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Florence school chorus performs Christmas carols for MUSC patients & staff

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Southside Middle School Chorus performed an array of Christmas songs and holiday music to uplift and entertain patients, visitors and staff members at MUSC Health Florence. They performed in the hospital's main lobby. Dozens of people stopped what they were doing to listen to...
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

Joseph Samuel Smith had a pleasant demeanor and quick smile

A funeral service for Joseph Samuel Smith, 77, will be held Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating. Mr. Smith “Joe Sam”, loving husband and father of two, passed away Dec. 7. Born Sept. 25, 1945...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Conway businesses come to life for annual Living Window Displays

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses in downtown Conway are coming to life and taking window shopping to a whole new level for its annual Living Window Displays. Conway Downtown Alive challenges businesses to get creative and into the holiday spirit by transforming their windows into live displays. This year, 13...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Donald Earl Constantino was a deputy sheriff and gold course manager

Donald E. Constantino, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence Dec. 6 in Conway, surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 13, 1935 in Springfield, Mass., he was a son of Anna (Constantino) Booth and Lester Booth. Donald was the owner of Steer-Rite (automotive shop) and co-owner of Palmer...
CONWAY, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
LAKE CITY, SC
WECT

Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
SHALLOTTE, NC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Winna’s Kitchen is hosting a Christmas Menu tasting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch with a fresh, global take on southern comfort food. Christmas dinner is filling up, but there are still 2 tables left for Saturday night! (Friday night is SOLD OUT!) Call today to book your reservation! $75 per person—visions...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach’s Doty ready for life after football

Jake Doty put everything he had into the block. Six yards past the line of scrimmage, the Myrtle Beach senior engaged. In another time, that contact might have sprung John Simmons or Adam Randall for a touchdown. In another time, public address announcer Ryan Elswick might be letting folks as far away as Broadway at the Beach know the Seahawks were about to cross the goal line. And in another time, Doty would have been celebrating with his teammates a few seconds later.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post

Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in crash on Highway 17 Bypass, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash early Saturday on Highway 17 Bypass, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of South Strand Drive at around 7:45 a.m. The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is onceagain partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden both centers for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

