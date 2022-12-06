ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'

The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
People

Lea Michele Reveals She Got a Letter from Barbra Streisand — and Called Jonathan Groff Right After!

“I finally heard from Barbra,“ the Glee alum, who plays Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl, shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday Lea Michele's dreams are coming true! While visiting the Late Show with Seth Meyers on Monday, Michele opened up about hearing from her idol, Barbra Streisand, who originated the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. "I finally heard from Barbra," the Glee alum, who currently stars as Fanny in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, said after Meyers asked if she'd gotten the blessing from...
Glamour

Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson

You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)

What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
People

Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials

April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
OK! Magazine

Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired

Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
talentrecap.com

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
OK! Magazine

'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show

Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...

