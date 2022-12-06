Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
Lea Michele Reveals She Got a Letter from Barbra Streisand — and Called Jonathan Groff Right After!
“I finally heard from Barbra,“ the Glee alum, who plays Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl, shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday Lea Michele's dreams are coming true! While visiting the Late Show with Seth Meyers on Monday, Michele opened up about hearing from her idol, Barbra Streisand, who originated the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. "I finally heard from Barbra," the Glee alum, who currently stars as Fanny in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, said after Meyers asked if she'd gotten the blessing from...
Watch: Lea Michele performs 'I'm the Greatest Star' on 'Late Night'
Lea Michele performed "I'm the Greatest Star" from the Broadway musical "Funny Girl" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson
You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Share Behind the Scenes of Their ‘Kiss the Girl’ Dance
Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert recently shared a dance video set to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. In a new video, the couple reacted to the routine and shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about how it was filmed. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert React to...
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Bridget Moynahan’s Son Said She Was ‘Wild’ After Watching Her in ‘Coyote Ugly’
'Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan's young son had an intense reaction to seeing his mom dance on the titular bar in the film.
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show
Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
Kevin Bacon and Daughter Take on Meghan Trainor TikTok Dance Challenge in Cute Video
Kevin Bacon’s still got the moves—and he’s showing them off on Instagram!. The Footloose actor accepted a TikTok challenge alongside his 30-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon. In the heartwarming clip, the duo show off their choreographed moves to Meghan Trainor’s viral hit single, “Made You Look.”
Lindsay Lohan Is a Vision in Sheer Dress at Premiere of New Christmas Movie
Lindsay Lohan isn't just making a comeback to acting as her fashion game appears to be officially back and better than ever, too. Earlier this week, the Mean Girls alum, 36, attended the premiere of her new Christmas film Falling for Christmas, marking her first movie appearance in years. On...
Rare Photos of Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s Twins Over the Years: Pictures of Anton and Olivia
Exes Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s relationship ended in 2003, but they could not be more grateful for their twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. The Scarface actor and the Entourage alum have been photographed with their kids during rare public appearances over the years. The...
John Travolta Is Excited His Sister Finally Got To Be In A Hallmark Movie
John Travolta’s sister Ellen Travolta recently had one of her dreams come true. John confirmed that Ellen will be appearing in a new Hallmark movie called Haul Out the Holly, also starring Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. John shared a sneak peek on his Instagram with a photo from the...
Comments / 3