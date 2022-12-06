Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
ComicBook
ROH Crowns New Women's Champion at Final Battle
After an exciting opening match at ROH Final Battle, it was time for the ROH Women's Championship match, which featured two stars very familiar with each other. ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez returned from injury several weeks ago and came face to face with her new challenger Athena, and now the two were finally meeting one on one with the Title on the line. They knew each other quite well, so they were able to counter each other's moves and styles throughout the match. Both had a few new tricks too though, but it was Athena who would seal the deal, delivering her finisher from the top rope and pinning Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training
Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
PWMania
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
wrestlinginc.com
Sonjay Dutt Discusses Working With Tony Khan On AEW Creative
Since signing with AEW in the summer of 2021, Sonjay Dutt has become an important figure for the company. Dutt works as a producer alongside Tony Khan and members of the roster like QT Marshall, as well as appearing onscreen as the manager for Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and, most recently, Jeff Jarrett. Earlier this year, Dutt was promoted to Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, and the retired wrestler elaborated on the process of working with Khan on AEW creative during a recent appearance on "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Maintaining Friendships With WWE Stars
Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, has dedicated over twenty years to the world of professional wrestling. With such an expansive history where he impacted numerous promotions over the years, Claudio has formed friendships with wrestlers around the world that come from different walks of life. Over half of his time in the business has been spent with WWE, and it was clear through backstage documentaries on the WWE Network that he had cultivated genuine, caring friendships with stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. "Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend," Claudio told Dallas Morning News this week. "There's still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important."
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event in Arlington, TX has 2,227 tickets out. Next Wednesday’s Winter is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite in Garland, TX has 4,285 tickets out. There are...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
