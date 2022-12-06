ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casualhoya.com

GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Syracuse

Game 11: Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0) TV: ABC (Kevin Brown and Sean Farnham) Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 383 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Last Meeting: Georgetown won last season’s match-up 79-75 behind Aminu Mohammed’s best performance as a Hoya with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
SYRACUSE, NY
casualhoya.com

GAME GRADES: Hoyas Not Quite All Saints When Burning Siena

#10 - Hoyas vs. Siena - 12/7/22 - Siena is a good little team that has beaten Seton Hall and Florida St. This was a good little win for the Georgetown Hoyas. Not a great win, but a good one. I’ll take it. Some good performances in this one as well and Georgetown was able to put this away in the second half.
LOUDONVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy