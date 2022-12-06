#10 - Hoyas vs. Siena - 12/7/22 - Siena is a good little team that has beaten Seton Hall and Florida St. This was a good little win for the Georgetown Hoyas. Not a great win, but a good one. I’ll take it. Some good performances in this one as well and Georgetown was able to put this away in the second half.

LOUDONVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO