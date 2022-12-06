Read full article on original website
The Verge
Pixel 7 phones are getting a VPN and call enhancements today
If you’ve been eager to try Clear Calling on the Pixel 7 but unwilling to download beta software to use it, then today’s your day — Google is taking it and a couple of other features promised for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro public in today’s feature drop. That includes new speaker labels for transcriptions in the Recorder app and access to Google One’s VPN feature at no cost — it’s otherwise reserved for subscribers on Google’s $9.99 / month 2TB plan.
Ars Technica
Four-person dev team gets Apple’s M-series GPU working in Linux
For the brave people running Linux on Apple Silicon, their patience has paid off. GPU drivers that provide desktop hardware acceleration are now available in Asahi Linux, unleashing more of the M-series chips’ power. It has taken roughly two years to reach this alpha-stage OpenGL driver, but the foundational...
Microsoft rolls out the last major Edge update of 2022
Microsoft just rolled out an update to Edge that brings the browser to version 108. It's a relatively small update as well as the final one of the year.
petapixel.com
3D-Printed Adapter Lets the Game Boy Camera Use Interchangeable Lenses
A 3D-printable adapter allows fans of the Game Boy Camera to use small CS-mount interchangeable lenses with it, which also opens the door to adapting much larger optics to the camera first made available in 1998. While the Game Boy Camera is now almost 25 years old, there is still...
petapixel.com
Capture One Perpetual Licenses Will No Longer Receive New Features
Capture One is changing how the perpetual license of its software will work. Starting in 2023, the company will no longer tie itself to an annual cycle for major releases and while perpetual licenses will receive bug fixes, they won’t get new features. In an email sent to subscribers...
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
petapixel.com
Capture One’s Actions Say Perpetual Software Just isn’t Profitable Enough
When a software company wants to increase profits, there really only seems to be one answer: subscription pricing. While Capture One stopped short of phasing out perpetual licenses entirely, it took a big step towards that end yesterday when it announced that not only would perpetual software licenses not receive any new features and only get bug fixes for a year, but also the discount for upgrading in the future was being removed. The company says it is replacing that previous upgrade discount with a new “loyalty scheme” but did not elaborate further.
petapixel.com
The SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD is the Ideal 4K/6K Video Working Drive
Working on videos for my YouTube channel, I’ve been finding that even the SSDs I own aren’t able to keep up with the transfer speeds needed for live editing of 10-bit 4K video. As I test things for PetaPixel, like the super-high resolution cameras with 6K and higher footage capabilities that using the fastest drives possible becomes increasingly important.
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
How to stop uploading updates to other devices on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to stop Windows 11 from using your internet connection to upload updates to other computers.
petapixel.com
Select Insta360 Cameras are Now Compatible with Matterport
Insta360 has made a set of its compact action camera compatible with Matterport on iOS devices, with support for Android coming “soon.”. Matterport is the biggest name in 3D digital twin technology, specifically with regard to real-estate photography and virtual tours. While the company produces a few of its own hardware products like the Pro3 camera and the Matterport Axis, it is possible to use other cameras in conjunction with the company’s software. Today, Insta360 joins that list.
The Verge
Dish’s $25-a-month Boost Infinite plan is now out in beta
Dish has launched the beta for its Boost Infinite postpaid cell plan, which promises “Unlimited data, talk, and text” for $25 a month. When Boost Infinite was announced in May, Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols pitched the plan as a way to embrace “web 3.0 trends” that would pay its users back and let them convert unused data into “a real digital currency.” Its website currently doesn’t mention any of that, instead mainly focusing on the appealing price.
petapixel.com
Researchers Develop Way to Measure Blood Pressure Using a Camera and AI
Engineers from the University of South Australia and Baghdad’s Middle Technical University have designed a way to measure blood pressure with no physical contact using a camera and artificial intelligence (AI). The researchers believe that the method can replace existing methods for measuring systolic and diastolic pressure that use...
Intel Arc graphics beta driver delivers up to 80% more performance in DX9 games
Intel finally gives Arc native DX9 rendering, but only in some games.
pocketnow.com
TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G review: the smartphone with extending camera lens
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first extending phone lens has an awesome wide aperture. I'm sure you probably haven't heard much about the TECNO brand in North America, but they've...
CNET
Pixel Fold 360-Degree Renders Show A Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Privacy-focused Dropbox alternative Proton Drive now has an Android app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Proton is the company behind Proton VPN and Proton Mail (which were unified under a single roof in May this year), and generally just known for its security-centric services. Proton also introduced a cloud storage service called Proton Drive in September, but users have been putting up with a web interface since then. Thankfully, the service finally has an app interface now, just like all the best cloud services do.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds Release Candidate developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is now on round five of itsmacOS Ventura 13.1 beta testing, with developers provided a Release Candidate build of the operating system to try out. New betas can be acquired from the Apple...
