Bronx, NY

Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz After 2022 Winter Meetings

No player is at the heart of trade discussion right now more than Sean Murphy, the talented young Oakland A's catcher with considerable potential and the eyes of several contending teams on him. Murphy continues to dominate trade talks but is joined by a bevy of outfielders, all of whom...
OAKLAND, CA
Bleacher Report

Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup, Version 1.0

Now that the dust has settled on a frenzy of activity at the 2022 winter meetings, it's time to take a step back and survey the MLB landscape. There is still a lot of shuffling to do this offseason, but rosters are starting to take shape for the upcoming campaign, and predicting what each team's lineup might look like on Opening Day is no longer as abstract as it was a month ago.
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations

Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

