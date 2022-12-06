Read full article on original website
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz After 2022 Winter Meetings
No player is at the heart of trade discussion right now more than Sean Murphy, the talented young Oakland A's catcher with considerable potential and the eyes of several contending teams on him. Murphy continues to dominate trade talks but is joined by a bevy of outfielders, all of whom...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Padres Contemplated 14-Year, $400M Contract Offer Before Yankees Deal
The San Diego Padres were willing to pay Aaron Judge well into his 40s to secure a deal for the American League MVP. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Padres "were contemplating a deal for $400 million-plus over 14 years." On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported...
Bleacher Report
Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup, Version 1.0
Now that the dust has settled on a frenzy of activity at the 2022 winter meetings, it's time to take a step back and survey the MLB landscape. There is still a lot of shuffling to do this offseason, but rosters are starting to take shape for the upcoming campaign, and predicting what each team's lineup might look like on Opening Day is no longer as abstract as it was a month ago.
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: Boston's Xander Bogaerts Contract Offer 'Really Far' From Padres Deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly were not willing to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts anywhere near the contract that the San Diego Padres were this offseason. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the National League West team agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with Bogaerts on Wednesday night. According to Alex Speier...
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras Says Joining Cardinals First Crossed His Mind During 2022 Season
Now that he is officially a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Willson Contreras admitted the thought of joining his former team's biggest rival first crossed his mind when he got an in-person look at Albert Pujols' pursuit of 700 homers. At his introductory press conference on Friday, Contreras said...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Trea Turner Says He's Excited About Joining Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber
Bryce Harper and Trea Turner were teammates on the Washington Nationals from 2015 to 2018. They'll likely be together for a whole lot longer in Philadelphia, with Harper having nine more years on his contract and Turner signing an 11-year, $300 million pact with the Phils this week. And it...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NY 'Working on' Something 'Even Bigger' Than Carlos Rodon
What else do the New York Yankees have up their sleeve?. It appears the team isn't done making moves after re-signing superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. "They are in on Carlos Rodon, but then I heard that there's something even bigger that...
Bleacher Report
MLB Exec Says Masataka Yoshida 'Worth Less Than Half' of $90M Red Sox Contract
The Boston Red Sox raised some eyebrows on Wednesday when they signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, and many are still confused by the deal. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel spoke to "10 sources" who all "thought the Red Sox overpaid by a hefty margin." One executive went...
NY Mets complete deals with LHP Quintana, RHP Robertson
The active New York Mets have taken two more steps toward restocking their pitching staff, finalizing contracts with free agents José Quintana and David Robertson
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations
Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto, Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley Interest Astros
The Houston Astros have been at the center of free agency this winter, signing José Abreu and losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets. Expect them to remain at the center of baseball's offseason happenings. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Astros "continue to look at free...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants Front-Runners to Sign SS After Aaron Judge Pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have made shortstop Carlos Correa their "top priority" in free agency, and they are the front-runners to land the highly coveted player, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. "The consensus around the industry is that the Giants are in the driver's seat for...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away
While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees Star Told FA Suitors He Valued His Legacy over Money
Aaron Judge cashed in as a free agent by re-signing with the New York Yankees, but the reigning American League MVP had more on his mind this offseason than simply securing the most money possible. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Judge told all of the teams he...
