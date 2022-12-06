Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Win Rodeo Tickets And Get In The Christmas Spirit At Analog Moline!
Christmas is only a few weeks away and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline is so full of Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up features thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
QC Teacher Of The Week: Connie Ertel At Our Lady Of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
Connor Embarrasses His Family In Front Of The Quad Cities.. Again
The holiday season. It's that time of year that's full of joy, laughs, presents, food, drinks, and peace. Well, that's not entirely the case if you're part of the Kenney family because every year around this time, things get crazy and out of control even before our Christmas party gets here.
How To Reserve An Igloo At This Favorite Eastern Iowa Area Winery
Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.
Gilda’s Club Blessing Tree Is How You Can Honor Those You’ve Lost
A 24-year-old tradition continued in downtown Davenport with the lighting of the Gilda's Club Blessing Tree. The Gilda's Club Blessing Tree is lit to honor the lives of ones who have gone before us and you can buy a bow, ornament, or a single light to pay tribute to someone you've lost.
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
Make Christmas Day Bright For QC Kids With Davenport Police’s Toy Drive
This weekend, the Davenport Police Department has a great way you can help out local kids who really deserve a good Christmas. On Saturday, December 10th & Sunday, December 11th, the police will host their 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser. It will benefit kids and families who are involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate Programs (victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs), and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0