ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Djokovic ties records at Nitto ATP Finals as Australian Open looms

Godbole recaps Novak Djokovic’s dominant Nitto ATP Finals win. The clock is ticking. In just one month, the world of tennis will be back in the streets of Melbourne, anxiously awaiting the draws of the Australian Open. Right now — the period between the US Open and the Australian Open — is the time when men’s tennis players prepare for the end of the hard court season, marked by the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com

Sofia Kenin continues tennis comeback with opening win in Angers against Yastremska: "Feels good to be back in France"

Sofia Kenin continues her comeback with a solid win over Yastremska in Angers as she hopes for a big 2023 year. Kenin won the Australian Open a few years ago beginning what many thought would be a great career. It was a good year overall for her as she made it to the Roland Garros final that year losing to Swiatek. Kenin has had anything but success since dealing with multiple injuries and confidence issues when results were not good enough.
tennisuptodate.com

Clijsters backs Djokovic to make statement with Australian Open return: “He's going to be more motivated than ever”

Novak Djokovic is heavily favoured to win the Australian Open next year and Kim Clijsters backed him to get it done. Djokovic was unable to compete at last year's Australian Open due to having his visa suspended. He was deported from the country because of it and missed out on the chance to win his 10th Australian Open which would be a new record. Nobody has as many triumphs down under and only Nadal ever won a grand slam event ten times.
The Associated Press

2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
tennismajors.com

Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year

The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
atptour.com

Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Headline Australian Open Entry List

A full complement of the ATP Tour's best players are set to compete at the first Grand Slam of 2023, as confirmed by the Australian Open entry list released Thursday by Tennis Australia. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will bid for his third Australian Open crown after his historic 2022 triumph,...
Yardbarker

"Going to be nice to be on the court with Dominic again" - Zverev ahead of comeback

Alexander Zverev will make his competitive comeback at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and he will face good friend Thiem. In addition to being close friends, Zverev and Thiem have a connection to tennis history. When Dominic Thiem was down 0-2 to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in 2020, Zverev was prepared to receive his first grand slam trophy, but that didn't happen because Thiem made an outstanding comeback and ultimately won the trophy.
Yardbarker

2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup ATP Draw with possible Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas clash; Zverev and Thiem to meet

The off-season events start with the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia and it features a very good draw full of stars. From December 8th until 10th, the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup will take place in Arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah. Some of the highest-ranked players on the ATP Tour will battle in front of the crowd in Saudi Arabia as the winner will take home $1 million in prize money.
tennisuptodate.com

Novak Djokovic loses top earner spot to Carlos Alcaraz after ATP awards bonus to players

Novak Djokovic won't finish as the top earner in 2022 after all as Carlos Alcaraz received a sizeable bonus from the ATP. The bonus prize money is awarded each year at the end of it and is mainly determined by how many ATP events like Masters players play and how well they do. Alcaraz won two of them (Miami, Madrid) which earned him quite a bit of bonus money compared to Djokovic who missed a lot of them.
Daily Mail

Socceroos stars return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend after shocking the world in Qatar - here's when and how to watch Graham Arnold's boys in action

After excelling at the World Cup in Qatar, a number of Socceroos stars will return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend. Daily Mail Australia has everything you need to know ahead of the round seven action - including where the likes of Garang Kuol and Mat Leckie are playing on Saturday and Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com

Daniil Medvedev easily beats Zverev at Diriyah Tennis Cup

Daniil Medvedev took on Alexander Zverev and he proved a proper menace to the German beating him 6-0 6-4 to book the semi-final. Zverev played a very strong early match today taking down Dominic Thiem in two extended tiebreak to book a place in the quarter-final. The German had his serve working really well and looked comfortable on the court as he battled past Thiem.
tennisuptodate.com

Cameron Norrie downs Nick Kyrgios at the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Cameron Norrie played a really solid first match at the Diriyah Tennis Cup taking down an erratic Nick Kyrgios 10-6 10-6. There wasn't much control from Nick Kyrgios in his first match in Saudia Arabia as Norrie was able to set the tone early in this match and it never escaped from his control. The British player opened the match up 5-1 thanks to some great returning and Kyrgios never settled in after that.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat

Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy