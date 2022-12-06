Read full article on original website
Portugal 6-1 Switzerland: World Cup 2022 last 16 – as it happened
The 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, selected ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a fairytale hat-trick as an exhilarating Portugal ran riot
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Djokovic ties records at Nitto ATP Finals as Australian Open looms
Godbole recaps Novak Djokovic’s dominant Nitto ATP Finals win. The clock is ticking. In just one month, the world of tennis will be back in the streets of Melbourne, anxiously awaiting the draws of the Australian Open. Right now — the period between the US Open and the Australian Open — is the time when men’s tennis players prepare for the end of the hard court season, marked by the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Sofia Kenin continues tennis comeback with opening win in Angers against Yastremska: "Feels good to be back in France"
Sofia Kenin continues her comeback with a solid win over Yastremska in Angers as she hopes for a big 2023 year. Kenin won the Australian Open a few years ago beginning what many thought would be a great career. It was a good year overall for her as she made it to the Roland Garros final that year losing to Swiatek. Kenin has had anything but success since dealing with multiple injuries and confidence issues when results were not good enough.
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo absent from Portugal lineup vs Switzerland
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the lineup against Switzerland as his attitude came under fire in the World Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters backs Djokovic to make statement with Australian Open return: “He's going to be more motivated than ever”
Novak Djokovic is heavily favoured to win the Australian Open next year and Kim Clijsters backed him to get it done. Djokovic was unable to compete at last year's Australian Open due to having his visa suspended. He was deported from the country because of it and missed out on the chance to win his 10th Australian Open which would be a new record. Nobody has as many triumphs down under and only Nadal ever won a grand slam event ten times.
Netherlands v Argentina: their previous World Cup meetings
With the Albiceleste set to take on the Oranje in Qatar, we relive the best (and worst) from their previous showdowns
2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
tennismajors.com
Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year
The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
atptour.com
Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Headline Australian Open Entry List
A full complement of the ATP Tour's best players are set to compete at the first Grand Slam of 2023, as confirmed by the Australian Open entry list released Thursday by Tennis Australia. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will bid for his third Australian Open crown after his historic 2022 triumph,...
Yardbarker
"Going to be nice to be on the court with Dominic again" - Zverev ahead of comeback
Alexander Zverev will make his competitive comeback at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and he will face good friend Thiem. In addition to being close friends, Zverev and Thiem have a connection to tennis history. When Dominic Thiem was down 0-2 to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in 2020, Zverev was prepared to receive his first grand slam trophy, but that didn't happen because Thiem made an outstanding comeback and ultimately won the trophy.
Yardbarker
2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup ATP Draw with possible Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas clash; Zverev and Thiem to meet
The off-season events start with the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia and it features a very good draw full of stars. From December 8th until 10th, the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup will take place in Arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah. Some of the highest-ranked players on the ATP Tour will battle in front of the crowd in Saudi Arabia as the winner will take home $1 million in prize money.
Novak Djokovic locks in return to Australia with spot in strong Adelaide International field
Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time major champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from 1 January. The Serb, detained and then deported by authorities ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year, will be allowed back...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic loses top earner spot to Carlos Alcaraz after ATP awards bonus to players
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the top earner in 2022 after all as Carlos Alcaraz received a sizeable bonus from the ATP. The bonus prize money is awarded each year at the end of it and is mainly determined by how many ATP events like Masters players play and how well they do. Alcaraz won two of them (Miami, Madrid) which earned him quite a bit of bonus money compared to Djokovic who missed a lot of them.
Socceroos stars return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend after shocking the world in Qatar - here's when and how to watch Graham Arnold's boys in action
After excelling at the World Cup in Qatar, a number of Socceroos stars will return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend. Daily Mail Australia has everything you need to know ahead of the round seven action - including where the likes of Garang Kuol and Mat Leckie are playing on Saturday and Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev easily beats Zverev at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Daniil Medvedev took on Alexander Zverev and he proved a proper menace to the German beating him 6-0 6-4 to book the semi-final. Zverev played a very strong early match today taking down Dominic Thiem in two extended tiebreak to book a place in the quarter-final. The German had his serve working really well and looked comfortable on the court as he battled past Thiem.
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal vs Switzerland World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 Round of 16
Portugal topped Group H en route to the Round of 16 and Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have been paired against Switzerland in their first knockout test. The Swiss produced an impressive 3-2 win over Serbia to secure their spot in the next phase in Qatar, as they finished runners-up behind Brazil in Group G.
tennisuptodate.com
Cameron Norrie downs Nick Kyrgios at the Diriyah Tennis Cup
Cameron Norrie played a really solid first match at the Diriyah Tennis Cup taking down an erratic Nick Kyrgios 10-6 10-6. There wasn't much control from Nick Kyrgios in his first match in Saudia Arabia as Norrie was able to set the tone early in this match and it never escaped from his control. The British player opened the match up 5-1 thanks to some great returning and Kyrgios never settled in after that.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat
Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.
