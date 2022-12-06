Read full article on original website
NAOMI (LEWIS) RODGERS, 91
Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91 of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver, PA. Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the...
CHAD GOSS, 33
Chad Valgene Goss, 33, of Marion Center, died suddenly, Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Born June 5, 1989 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Terry M. Goss and JoAnn (Stonebraker) Goss. Chad was a graduate of Marion Center High School and was employed as a welder with...
LAWRENCE WOOD, 68
Lawrence M. Wood, 68, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor. Born in North Carolina on January 17, 1954, he lived most of his life in the Indiana Area. Larry was a self-employed truck driver by trade, who also transported his Amish friends. He...
JOHN KISH, 80
John P. Kish, 80, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. A son of the late Louis and Ann (Bonya) Kish, he was born April 12, 1942, in Lucernemines. John had been an art teacher. Since that time, he worked at Penn-Trafford...
ROSEANN’S LAST DAY IS TODAY
A long time Indiana restaurant will close its doors for good at the end of business today. Today is the last day for Roseann’s everyday gourmet. The announcement came on November 7th, a few weeks after the Rustic Lodge next door closed permanently. The restaurant was started by Roseann Ricupero Lubold in 1985 as she saw a need for a business to cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch.
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING MANOR TWP TEEN
Police are looking for a girl missing from Manor Township in Armstrong County. Reports say 13-year-old Haley Kreider, also known as Cameron, of Cowansville, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Thursday as she was walking from Armstrong Junior Senior high School towards Cabex motorcycles. Police believe she is in the Applewold area, across the bridge from Kittanning. Police say that she is in immediate physical danger.
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
BUSY NIGHT INCLUDES BASKETBALL, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, WRESTING, RIFLE
Penns Manor’s Deja Gillo and Alyssa Altemus each scored 13 points and Allie Mumau had 12 with 11 rebounds while Sydney Shaffer scored 12 in a 66-21 drubbing of Northern Cambria. Cambria Heights beat Purchase Line, 45-28 behind 16 points by Sienna Kirsch and 10 points and 10 rebounds...
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
IUP TO FACE PRINCIPIA IN NATIONAL COLLEGIATE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP
The IUP Rugby team is moving on to the national championship tomorrow after coming up with a 12-5 win over NC State on Friday. biggest turning point happened early in the game. After NC State scored its fifth point, IUP’s Colton Moyer outjumped the Wolfpack and stole the next kickoff, which he took deep down the field.
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD HEARS FINANCIAL UPDATE FROM BUSINESS MANAGER
During their committee meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board heard a presentation on the district’s financial state. The presentation was conducted by business manager Jennifer Sleppy and it came on the heels of a recent announcement from the Penns Manor Teachers Union, which authorized a strike over contract negotiations, which have been going on since mid-July.
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR NEW RIVER VALLEY ATHLETIC COMPLEX
Members of the River Valley School District broke ground on the long-awaited athletic complex Wednesday afternoon. Eight helmets and shovels were lined up on the field in front of the high school, and at 4 p.m., the countdown to the new home of the Panthers officially began. Superintendent Phillip Martell...
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
G.E.T. SOLAR APPLICATIONS NOW BEING ACCEPTED
Applications are now being accepted for a solar energy initiative for Indiana County businesses, nonprofits, and community property owners. The initiative is called G.E.T. Solar Indiana, and is a group of local community leaders that’s partnering with the PA solar center to educate people on the benefits of going solar through their G.E.T. Solar Communities program. At a meeting on December 16th, interested individuals can learn about PA solar centers technical assistance and possible financing options. The PA solar center will also offer a free assessment of an organization solar potential and issue requests for proposals for estimates from qualified solar developers.
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES 2023 BUDGET
Clymer Borough council approved the budget for 2023 at a meeting held Wednesday night. The budget came to $584,500 for both income and expenditures. Taxes were not increased, but Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel said that the millage rates were rearranged. In other business, it was announced that children wanting to...
RIVER VALLEY APPROVES FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR SALTSBURG GARAGE
The River valley School board held its reorganization and regular meeting Wednesday night. There’s no change to the board leadership with Rick Harper once again elected president, and Molly styles was re-elected the board vice president. Those votes went five to four with Nathan Baird, Beverly Carnese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone voting no.
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
FUNDRAISERS FOR VICTIMS OF APARTMENT FIRE SUCCESSFUL SO FAR
The Indiana Borough community has responded to a call for help for the people displaced in an apartment fire last Friday. The fire at an apartment complex at 122 North 6th Street displaced 10 tenants. Since then there have been various fundraising efforts for the tenants, including an effort set up by the buildings owners, the McAnultys. Dan McAnulty said that he was amazed by the community’s generosity.
