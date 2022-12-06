Mayor Eric Adams: A city made up of millions of stories over hundreds of years. Generations have come and put down roots, formed communities, raised their families here. More New Yorkers arrive every day, each one of them bringing their dreams, energy, and ambition. It is the people who make this city what it is. And if New York is to remain the city we love, we must have places for the people we love. We need more housing, and we need it as fast as we can build it. That means affordable housing for working families. It means apartments for young people, and places for people to grow older. It means supportive housing for those in need and those in crisis. And today, we are announcing our next steps to get there. Because if we do not deal with this housing crisis, New York will no longer be a city for working people, for families, for immigrants, or for elders. We cannot let this happen. We must take action now.

