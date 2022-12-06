Read full article on original website
nyc.gov
Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Delivers Remarks at Salesforce's World Tour NYC
Jon Moore, Director of Global Public Sector Product Marketing, Salesforce: Would you all please put your hands together and give a warm New York world tour welcome to Mayor Eric Adams. Mayor Eric Adams: I feel like I'm in the clouds. Moore: You absolutely are. It's the best place to...
nyc.gov
Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Delivers Address on New York City's Affordable Housing Crisis and Holds Q-and-A
Mayor Eric Adams: A city made up of millions of stories over hundreds of years. Generations have come and put down roots, formed communities, raised their families here. More New Yorkers arrive every day, each one of them bringing their dreams, energy, and ambition. It is the people who make this city what it is. And if New York is to remain the city we love, we must have places for the people we love. We need more housing, and we need it as fast as we can build it. That means affordable housing for working families. It means apartments for young people, and places for people to grow older. It means supportive housing for those in need and those in crisis. And today, we are announcing our next steps to get there. Because if we do not deal with this housing crisis, New York will no longer be a city for working people, for families, for immigrants, or for elders. We cannot let this happen. We must take action now.
nyc.gov
Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Appears Live on NY1's Mornings on 1
Pat Kiernan: The Adams administration is moving forward with a policy change in the way it deals with mental health. It's designed to get people in severe crisis off the streets, off the subways, and into places where they can get treatment, even if that means the treatment is on an involuntary basis. Joining us to explain more about this is Mayor Eric Adams. Mr. Mayor, thank you for being here.
nyc.gov
Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Calls in Live to 1010 WINS
Susan Richard: All right. 1010 WINS joined live by Mayor Eric Adams. Thank you so much for being here. Mayor Eric Adams: Thank you. Morning. Richard: All right. So a lot to talk about. Let's start with your plan to involuntarily hospitalize some mentally ill homeless people in the city. I guess the main question here is, how can police officers, even if they have the phone assistance from that hotline you've been talking about, make a decision right there in the field about whether someone is able to adequately care for themselves?
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Appoints 26 Members to Sustainability Advisory Board
NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced the appointments of 26 board members to the New York City Sustainability Advisory Board to guide the city’s long-term resiliency and sustainability goals. Board members will advise the city on a range of potential climate initiatives, including energy, transportation, waste management, and expanding New York City’s green space, among other areas of importance.
nyc.gov
Council Votes to Establish Civil Service Ambassador and Public Service Corps Programs to Expand Pipelines into Municipal Workforce Careers
Council also passes legislation to improve design of ranked choice voting ballots, reduce catalytic converter theft and establish program to reduce flooding through expanded access to backwater valves. City Hall, NY – Today, the Council voted on legislation to expand career pipelines into the municipal workforce. One bill requires the...
