Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. to Present at Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on December 8, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
argusjournal.com
Right On Brands Forms Endo Franchise Group Inc.
Rowlett, TX, December 09, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON) a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of hemp derived products has filed Endo Franchise Group Inc with the state of Texas. Our Franchising deal with FMS franchise is still moving forward. Chris Conner President of FMS Franchise says, “We are still very excited about Endo Dispensary and Wellness and are anticipating great results by the end of the year.” If anyone would like to learn more about being a store owner contact info@endodispensaryrowlett.com.
argusjournal.com
Branded Legacy, Inc. Adds Subsidiary Bringing Additional $750,000 in Revenues
ReelSkinz is Company’s Third Acquisition in the Past 60 Days. Charlotte, NC, December 07, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has acquired ReelSkinz, an outdoor apparel company.
argusjournal.com
Splash Beverage Group Adds 9 Distributors to Cover Latest TapouT Retail Authorizations in Southeastern U.S
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, December 07, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has reached agreements with 9 beverage distributors across the southeastern U.S. for the distribution of TapouT, its hydration and recovery drink. This group of wholesalers will allow Splash to significantly increase its distribution from Florida to Virginia and are expected to facilitate additional orders arising from the Company’s latest authorizations for TapouT in the Southeast U.S.
argusjournal.com
Cannabis Global Completes Significant Debt Cancellations in Q1 – Over $800K in Debt Extinguishment – Actively Negotiating Additional Debt Settlements
LOS ANGELES, CA, December 08, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today announces the successful conclusion of debt settlement negotiations with two debtholders resulting in the elimination of approximately $813,000 of long term debt from the Company’s balance sheet.
Western Iowa Today
Construction Costs Rose 25 percent in 2022
(Atlantic) The last two years have been challenging for worldwide supply chains. Contractors were forced to lock in materials and spot pricing, often in the same week, to avoid rising costs. Dave Sturm of Snyder and Associates says the situation has improved over the last few months and hopes to...
argusjournal.com
UAT Group’s Subsidiary, H2O Processing, Announces Up to $15 Million in Crude Oil Iron Removal
Denver, CO, December 08, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc’s (OTC Pink: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, announced today that it has been contracted by Bellows Operating Salt Water Discharge (BOSWD to treat heavily iron contaminated crude oil. Under the agreement, H2O Processing will treat a minimum of 1,000 barrels of crude oil daily with an anticipated 1,500 bbls daily based on current production. The newly signed agreement allows for increased production of up to 8,000 bbls a day totaling more than $15 million dollars in annual revenue. Initial anticipated monthly production is valued to begin at more than $240,000 a month.
argusjournal.com
Splash Beverage Group’s TapouT Received Authorization from Premier Supermarket Chain, Publix Across 5 Southeastern States
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, December 08, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has received authorization from Publix for all four TapouT SKU’s to be sold in Publix stores across 5 southeastern U.S states.
argusjournal.com
Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Owner of Pro Music Rights One of the World’s Largest Music Licensing Companies, Announces That It will explore a forward stock split
NAPLES, Fla., December 09, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), Owner of Pro Music Rights One of the Worlds Largest Music Licensing Companies, announces that it will explore a Forward Stock Split after a new Form 211 is filed with FINRA. Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is currently working on an application with a Broker Dealer to get a new Form 211 filed with FINRA to restore Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Proprietary Quote Eligibility.
Comments / 0