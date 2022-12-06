Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. to Present at Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on December 8, 2022

Rowlett, TX, December 09, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON) a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of hemp derived products has filed Endo Franchise Group Inc with the state of Texas. Our Franchising deal with FMS franchise is still moving forward. Chris Conner President of FMS Franchise says, “We are still very excited about Endo Dispensary and Wellness and are anticipating great results by the end of the year.” If anyone would like to learn more about being a store owner contact info@endodispensaryrowlett.com.

ROWLETT, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO