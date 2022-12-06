Read full article on original website
thevindicator.com
Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches
HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native, 2008 CHS grad, promoted to Air Force major
A pinning ceremony for U.S. Air Force Major Heather McKeand, a Cleveland native, was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cleveland High School where McKeand graduated in 2008. Before her family members, friends, former Air Force JROTC instructors at Cleveland High School, University of Houston and Texas A&M University, and current CHS JROTC cadets, McKeand, now 33, vowed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies – foreign and domestic, and that she would faithfully discharge the duties of her office.
Cheer world in uproar after Sam Houston's team barred from nationals
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
conroeisd.net
Update from Conroe ISD: YouTube Live on Dec. 8
Dr. Null discussed a variety of topics on last night’s YouTube live including safety, unprecedented growth, and the 2023-2024 calendar drafts. Please see the outline below for specific times. 10:00 – Welcome. 13:00 – School Board Election Results. 14:30 – Celebrations, Events and Updates. 14:35 –...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
hellowoodlands.com
Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands
Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
mocomotive.com
Help raise service dogs for veterans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy…
cw39.com
#ICYMI: HISD puts magnet school plans on hold, Fort Bend cold case solved, first Texas abortion civil case dismissed
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Houston ISD says its plan to move special needs students away from T.H. Rogers Magnet School and break up the program is now on hold. And that may not have happened without...
Lumberton school board may consider switch to 4-day school week for next year
LUMBERTON, Texas — A proposal for moving to a four-day week for the next school year is being floated in Lumberton Thursday evening. Board members will be discussing potential calendars for the 2023 -24 school year during a Lumberton Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening according to Mary Johnson, public information officer at the district.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Republicans donate toys to child in foster care
Over the last several weeks, the Liberty County Republican Party collected toys to donate to the Liberty County Child Welfare Board’s annual toy drive. The toy drive benefits Liberty County children who are in CPS custody. Additionally, the Liberty County Housing Authority purchased $1,000 worth of toys from its...
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...
Texas City Texas Mayor Dedrick JohnsonPhoto byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970. Thanksgiving feast for the community with food insecurity. A community with food insecurity had their Thanksgiving made a little easier with a meal.
Houston Zoo cougar cubs carry on University of Houston ring guarding tradition
A big job for the cutest cougar cubs! Shasta VII and Louie are protecting the rings of University of Houston graduates before their ceremony on Friday.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe has received a donation of body armor
Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zoe’s vest was sponsored by Suzanne S…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-constables-office-precinct-1-k9-zoe-has-received-a-donation-of-body-armor/
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
Fort Bend Star
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital achieves NICU Level III Designation
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has received the Neonatal Level III designation of their Neonatal Intensive Care from the State of Texas, the hospital announced in a Friday news release. Houston Methodist Childbirth Center at Sugar Land is the first NICU in Fort Bend County to...
City blames rapid growth for Magnolia residents' complaints over dirty, unreliable running water
A Magnolia family is afraid to use their water. After reaching out to ask the city to fix the issue, the family said they didn't hear back.
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
