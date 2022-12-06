ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

thevindicator.com

Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches

HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland native, 2008 CHS grad, promoted to Air Force major

A pinning ceremony for U.S. Air Force Major Heather McKeand, a Cleveland native, was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cleveland High School where McKeand graduated in 2008. Before her family members, friends, former Air Force JROTC instructors at Cleveland High School, University of Houston and Texas A&M University, and current CHS JROTC cadets, McKeand, now 33, vowed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies – foreign and domestic, and that she would faithfully discharge the duties of her office.
CLEVELAND, TX
conroeisd.net

Update from Conroe ISD: YouTube Live on Dec. 8

Dr. Null discussed a variety of topics on last night’s YouTube live including safety, unprecedented growth, and the 2023-2024 calendar drafts. Please see the outline below for specific times. 10:00 – Welcome. 13:00 – School Board Election Results. 14:30 – Celebrations, Events and Updates. 14:35 –...
CONROE, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands

Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Help raise service dogs for veterans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Republicans donate toys to child in foster care

Over the last several weeks, the Liberty County Republican Party collected toys to donate to the Liberty County Child Welfare Board’s annual toy drive. The toy drive benefits Liberty County children who are in CPS custody. Additionally, the Liberty County Housing Authority purchased $1,000 worth of toys from its...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe has received a donation of body armor

Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zoe’s vest was sponsored by Suzanne S…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-constables-office-precinct-1-k9-zoe-has-received-a-donation-of-body-armor/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas

Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ALVIN, TX
Fort Bend Star

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital achieves NICU Level III Designation

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has received the Neonatal Level III designation of their Neonatal Intensive Care from the State of Texas, the hospital announced in a Friday news release. Houston Methodist Childbirth Center at Sugar Land is the first NICU in Fort Bend County to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?

HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
TEXAS STATE

