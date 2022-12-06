SAN ANGELO, TX – Red Lobster has released an official statement on the closure of their San Angelo location. The following is a statement from a Red Lobster spokesperson:. "After more than 38 years of being part of the San Angelo community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3909 Sunset Drive. As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this. Members of the management team at the San Angelo location have been offered transfers to other Red Lobster restaurants, and we are working with other restaurants in the area to help our team members find new employment opportunities."

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO