Angelo State University Professor Awarded Grant to Continue Research on Pathological Lying
SAN ANGELO – Dr. Drew Curtis of the Angelo State University psychology faculty has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Woodcock Institute at Texas Woman's University to continue his research on pathological lying. The grant was awarded through the Woodcock Institute Research Grant Program for Curtis' project titled...
New Bell Tower – Angelo State University
Work includes the construction of a new bell tower, approximately 8,244 sf, and associated site work. Building structure shall utilize the slab-on-grade with piers; steel frame structure and roof; metal framed walls with brick and cast stone, steel bar grating for maintenance decks and aluminum access ladders. Decorative metal structural/ceiling elements. Building façade is to be ASU Blend to match chapel with cast stone trim accents; standing seam metal roof to match chapel. Bell tower to include digital carillon bell system. Exterior light system similar to Centennial Village tower; bell tower to have interior lights and 120V Power distribution.
Central Lady Cats Soccer Host Alumni Game to Honor Torren Martinez
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Central Lady Cats Soccer team hosts their annual alumni game this Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at Old Bobcat Stadium. The Lady Cats partnered with the Ronald McDonald House of Charities to raise money for the facility in San Antonio in honor of Torren Martinez. Martinez was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in August 2021. She is a San Angelo Central Alumni and played soccer for the Lady Cats.
LIVE! Daily | Potential Threat at Lone Star Middle School Being Investigated!
Today on LIVE!- Walk Koenig sits down with Yantis Green to talk economic development in 2023 and discuss a wrap up of 2022!. WATCH: The Wall Hawks Beat the Miles Bulldogs on the Basketball Court Last Night!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each...
WATCH: Wall Golf All-Star Shay West Signs with Hardin-Simmons University!
WALL – Wall golfer Shay West Thursday signed with Hardin-Simmons University!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo Welcomes Wounded Warriors for an Annual Hunt
SAN ANGELO, TX — The 2022 San Angelo Support for Veterans event is happening this week. The organization, San Angelo Support for Veterans, partnered with Lone Star Warriors Outdoors for this annual San Angelo tradition to host wounded and disabled veterans from throughout the United States. Lone Star Warriors...
The Texas Ramps Project helps two San Angelo residents this December
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A cancer patient and a heart attack survivor will soon have access to leave their homes without being stuck inside. After suffering through various medical concerns, these individuals are attempting to return to a sense of normalcy, much of which is made possible by the San Angelo chapter of the Texas Ramps Project.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Dec. 9-11
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10 a.m. - Chickens 101, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo...
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Investigating 'Potential Threat' to Lone Star Middle School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police issued a Nixle Alert at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday about a potential threat to Lone Star Middle School on Sherwood Way. According to the SAPD, 'The SAPD is currently investigating a potential threat toward Lone Star Middle School. Please be patient as the release of students will be conducted by Lone Star Middle School Staff. Officers are on scene and further information will be released as it becomes available.'
PREVIEW: Lake View Chiefs and TLCA Eagles Basketball
SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs and the TLCA Eagles’ boys and girls basketball teams see action this weekend, Dec. 8-10. CHIEFS AND EAGLES. The Chiefs and Eagles participate in the Ballinger Bearcats’ annual high school basketball tournament in Ballinger. As of now, Lake View lost...
BREAKING: Remains Found in Kimble Co. Are from a Missing San Angelo Man
SAN ANGELO, TX – After months of investigation, the San Angelo Police Department has released an official statement on the missing San Angelo man who's body was found off I-10 in Junction. As previously reported, on Aug. 25, the San Angelo Police Department issued a missing persons notice for...
BREAKING: Lady Cats Basketball Game Against Midland Greenwood Moved
SAN ANGELO - The San Angelo Central Lady Cats Basketball game's tip-off time against Midland Greenwood on Friday, Dec. 9, has been moved up. The game, which was previously scheduled at 6:15 p.m., will now start at 5 p.m. Come out and support the Lady Cats at Central High School...
San Angelo Police Department searching for missing person
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently searching for 31 year old April Saldivar who was last seen at approximately 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7 at 4100 Nottingham Trail. Saldivar was wearing a green shirt and colorful tights. She is a 5' tall Hispanic female weighing...
MOST WANTED: Two Child Predators From Carlsbad Are on the Run
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two child predators are on the run in Tom Green County and the Sheriff's Office needs your help to catch them. According to the TGCSO, as of Dec. 7, 2021, Kyle Doty, 27, of Carlsbad, and Jarrod Williams, of Carlsbad, are both wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
103-Year-Old San Angelo Woman Tells Secret to Long Life on Birthday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A resident at the San Angelo Nursing and Rehab Center on Monday celebrated her 103 birthday. Feliciana Mata was born on Dec. 5, 1919. She was the youngest in her family of five girls. Mata herself has 2 sons and three daughters that live here in San Angelo. Mata was married to her husband for 52 years before he passed away.
Red Lobster Spokesperson Explains Why the Ship Went Down
SAN ANGELO, TX – Red Lobster has released an official statement on the closure of their San Angelo location. The following is a statement from a Red Lobster spokesperson:. "After more than 38 years of being part of the San Angelo community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3909 Sunset Drive. As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this. Members of the management team at the San Angelo location have been offered transfers to other Red Lobster restaurants, and we are working with other restaurants in the area to help our team members find new employment opportunities."
BREAKING: 13-year-old with a Gun Prompts Lockdown at San Angelo Middle School
SAN ANGELO – Lone Star Middle School staff was made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to the San Angelo Police Department, school staff and an Off Duty SAPD Officer (who was working security at Lone Star) immediately began investigating the incident.
Lady Cats Fall in First Home Game to Abilene Wylie
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Central Lady Cats’ (7-7) Basketball team hosted their first home game on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, at Central High School against Abilene Wylie. The Lady Cats fought a tough battle throughout their contest but fell behind in the final minute and lost 51-43.
Jury Sentences Local Woman to Prison for Possession of Meth
SAN ANGELO – A Tom Green County Jury earlier this week sentenced a San Angelo woman to prison after she took a meth possession charge to a jury trial. According to court documents, on Dec. 5, the jury trial of the State of Texas vs Kathryn Reyes began. The trial was for possession of a controlled substance.
