“Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children” – Tatanka Iyotake (Sitting Bull). Sitting Bull’s quote hangs just outside of Bev Warne’s office in the Native American Nursing Education Center so both the students can see it and Warne can be reminded of it. The quote, one of Sitting Bull’s many famous phrases, is central to both Warne and the entire NANEC program that she is responsible for creating.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO