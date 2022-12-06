Read full article on original website
Understanding farmers’ perspectives on conservation practices, water pollution
Nonpoint source pollution is the primary cause of the algae overgrowth that infiltrates eastern South Dakota lakes, rivers and ponds toward the end of every summer. The water’s pollution can be traced back to the runoff from agricultural land, which is filled with excessive nutrients from the fertilizer used to ensure a strong crop yield.
Bev Warne: A Nurse’s Life
“Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children” – Tatanka Iyotake (Sitting Bull). Sitting Bull’s quote hangs just outside of Bev Warne’s office in the Native American Nursing Education Center so both the students can see it and Warne can be reminded of it. The quote, one of Sitting Bull’s many famous phrases, is central to both Warne and the entire NANEC program that she is responsible for creating.
Report: SDSU international students create $12.6M impact
The contributions of international students at South Dakota State University are on the rise, and a new report from NAFSA: Association of International Educators quantifies their economic impact for the 2021-22 academic year. Nearly 600 international students attending SDSU contributed $12.6 million to the local economy and supported 101 jobs...
