Valley Breeze
Pauline C. Landry – Blackstone
Pauline C. (Gravel) Landry, 88, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2022, in the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford, Mass., with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Leonard Landry, they were married on June 26, 1954, sharing 68 happy...
Valley Breeze
Eugene A. 'Gene' Gosselin – North Smithfield
Eugene A. "Gene" Gosselin 79, of North Smithfield, died Dec. 6, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of Jeannine (Cardin) Gosselin, whom he fondly referred to as his angel in life. They were married Sept. 5, 1964, in St. Ann's Church, Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Sophie (Petrosky) Gosselin. He lived in North Smithfield his entire life.
Valley Breeze
Christmas Pops Sunday in Scituate
SCITUATE – The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble will perform a Christmas Pops tribute to first responders on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m., at the Scituate High School Auditorium, 94 Trimtown Road. This event is part of the Christmas in the Village Festival of Trees. For more information, visit...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's Chula-Maguire, Lincoln's DeCastro win women's titles at Thanksgiving 5Ks
PROVIDENCE – Cumberland’s Kim Chula-Maguire and Lincoln’s Alicia DeCastro celebrated their Thanksgiving weekend in style by capturing the women’s championships at two nearby holiday 5Ks. Chula-Maguire placed fourth overall out of 345 participants at the inaugural Leftover Turkey Trot 5K on Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown...
Valley Breeze
Leon Mathieu Senior Center announces programs
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center announces its weekly schedule of programs. The programs are held at the center’s location, 420 Main St. Adults 55 and above are invited. Registration is required by calling 401-728-7582. • Mondays: Knitting Class, 9:30-11 a.m.; Senior Cardio, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Chair Yoga,...
Valley Breeze
Opera Holiday Celebration Sunday
BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present an Opera Holiday Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., presenting tenor David Rivera Bozon, soprano Emma Robertson with pianist Elias Dagher, all artists in Residence. The event will take place at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Valley Breeze
N. Smithfiel's Mello appears on Jeopardy
NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Tuesday night, North Smithfield’s own Meghan Mello represented her hometown and state as she battled two contestants on the hit television game show, Jeopardy. Mello had a steep challenge in going up against Cris Pannullo, a New Jersey native who ended up losing his...
Valley Breeze
Waffle Lotta Fun Book Group meets Monday
SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Waffle Lotta Fun Book Group on Monday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. Grades 6-12 are invited to enjoy waffles and talk about whatever they’ve read recently. There is no assigned reading. Gluten-free and dairy-free waffles will be available.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield's Saunders, DiGregorio excel in debuts with RIC men's track and field team
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Jaden Saunders and Dante DiGregorio, who graduated from Smithfield High this past spring after enjoying outstanding careers with the Sentinels' track and field program, made dynamic debuts for the Rhode Island College men's indoor track and field team at last Saturday afternoon's Springfield Season Opener, which featured Division II and III programs from around the region.
Valley Breeze
Lincoln Library to offer computer classes starting Dec. 13
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering three introductory computer classes in December, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Session 2 will be on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m., and Session 3 will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Valley Breeze
Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut
WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch. Representatives for Fuji...
Valley Breeze
Valley Falls/Lonsdale revitalization meeting set for Dec. 12
CUMBERLAND – The Valley Falls and Lonsdale corridor of Cumberland is critically important to Cumberland as a vibrant community, say Planning Department staff, who add they are very proud of the work their team has done to ensure lasting strategic investments in the area. Part of the continued investment...
Valley Breeze
Cub Scout Pack 711 hosts a Breakfast with Santa Saturday
LINCOLN – On Saturday, Dec. 10, Cub Scout Pack 711 Albion will host its 9th annual All You Can Eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast with Santa at St. Ambrose Hall, 191 School St., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $6 per person. There will be time...
Valley Breeze
Injuries behind him, Cumberland's Slaney shines for Bryant's running program
SMITHFIELD – After years of battling injuries throughout his running career at Mount Saint Charles Academy, Cumberland native Ryan Slaney has hit his stride in his sophomore year at Bryant University. At his final cross country meet of the season, the NCAA Northeast Regionals on Friday, Nov. 11, at...
Valley Breeze
Festival Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'
PROVIDENCE – Festival Ballet Providence will present “The Nutcracker” at The Vets, One Avenue of the Arts, Dec. 16-24. For more information, a full schedule and ticket information, visit www.thevetsri.com/events/detail/the-nutcracker-22.
Valley Breeze
Remember shelter animals this holiday season
After cleaning out my old blankets, towels and dog beds, I brought them to the Cumberland/Lincoln dog facility. I was able to go see the dogs and give each one a treat. I assured them their forever home was coming soon. When I was leaving I asked the officer if there was anything else I could bring them. He said maybe some toys or chewy bones to take their minds off where they were. So a quick trip to Job Lot I came back with some big ones and little ones.
Valley Breeze
As Audubon's new director, N. Smithfield's Hall finds nature everywhere
NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield resident Jeffrey Hall, new executive director of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, says one of his primary goals is to get Rhode Islanders young and old to appreciate nature where they live. The Audubon focuses on important issues such as climate change, environmental...
Valley Breeze
Mayor as she's sworn back in: The people spoke loud and clear
WOONSOCKET – Sworn in to a standing ovation at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, returning Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who was previously removed from office by the City Council, said the event marked a new day in the city, one where officials will work together as one for the good of the people.
Valley Breeze
Community members learn more about proposed Arnold Mills Historic District
CUMBERLAND – Roughly a dozen community members, including a few town officials, gathered last Thursday at the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church to discuss plans for a future Arnold Mills Historic District. The town tapped consultant Epsilon Associates in August to further explore the possibility of establishing a new...
Valley Breeze
Celebrating older adults in New England: New ‘Champions’ program helps show that age is just a number
(BPT) - People are capable of amazing things, no matter their age. Case in point: six older adults were recently honored as New England UnitedHealthcare Champions™ for their incredible efforts to serve their communities. Whether it’s helping their neighbors get the care they need or helping run a local...
