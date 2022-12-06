After cleaning out my old blankets, towels and dog beds, I brought them to the Cumberland/Lincoln dog facility. I was able to go see the dogs and give each one a treat. I assured them their forever home was coming soon. When I was leaving I asked the officer if there was anything else I could bring them. He said maybe some toys or chewy bones to take their minds off where they were. So a quick trip to Job Lot I came back with some big ones and little ones.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO