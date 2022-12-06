Read full article on original website
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Yardbarker
Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
With the victory, the Jazz improved to 15-12 in their first 27 games, and they continue to be one of the biggest surprises in the league. They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and 9-4 in 13 games at home. After trading away All-Star Donovan Mitchell and...
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell had profane message for Lakers after hitting game-winner
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA this year. As such, it came as little surprise that they made easy work of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. L.A. had been on a bit of a run heading into this one,...
Yardbarker
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Trading For DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic
The Los Angeles Lakers want to acquire two Chicago Bulls stars.
The Match 2022: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
It won't have the venom of Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods, but The Match featuring Woods, McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas should have stellar golf.
Watch: Illinois HC Brad Underwood rips his team following 15-point loss to Penn State
Following No. 17 Illinois' 74-59 loss to Penn State on Saturday, head coach Brad Underwood met with the media and didn't hold back in lambasting his squad for its "uninspired" effort. "This didn't have anything to do with X's and O's, this had everything to do with heart and being...
Yardbarker
Bills Get More Bad Injury News For Sunday’s Game
The Buffalo Bills got some bad news heading into their AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets. With the Bills being 1-2 in the AFC East, they can’t afford another loss to the Jets. However, news of an injury to an important defensive player might hurt their...
Yardbarker
Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game
Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
Yardbarker
Shocking Trade Rumors Emerge For 4 Knicks Players
The New York Knicks rotation has undergone some big changes throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite being just past the quarter point of the season, the Knicks have already used nine different players in the starting lineup for multiple games. The most recent change was Tom Thibodeau cutting his rotation...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He's 'Woke,' Rips The NBA Media For Ignoring Jerry Jones Scandal
After nearly two decades in the NBA, it appears that LeBron James has completely lost his patience with the media. The usually classy and respectful superstar has made it a point to take an aggressive stance against today's media culture. It all started after the Kyrie Irving fiasco, which involved reporters across the league hounding the former NBA champion with all sorts of questions about his beliefs and morals.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
Yardbarker
Mavericks Shooter Is Setting NBA History
Fans of the Dallas Mavericks are still on a high from their team’s back-to-back wins over the Phoenix Suns and then the Denver Nuggets. The win against the Suns was monumental because of the margin of victory while the triumph over the Nuggets was very important because of how the Mavericks fought it out.
Yardbarker
The Browns May Be Missing A Star On Sunday
Last week, quarterback Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return to the NFL. In a truly bizarre game, his Cleveland Browns side beat his former side. the Houston Texans. 27-14. The Browns offense did not play very well during this game, with the majority of the points they scored being credited...
ESPN projects surprising team as Super Bowl LVII favorite
The Dallas Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East. However, according to ESPN, the Cowboys are overwhelming favorites to win the Super Bowl. Per ESPN's projections, the Cowboys have a 29.3 percent chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, the highest in the NFL. The...
Yardbarker
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Pays Respect to Colin Kaepernick
Technically, winter does not start until December 21. However, it's already cold throughout most of North America, especially in Toronto, Canada. That means it's time for everyone to truly show off their fashion style. Last night, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for the fans in attendance,...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft
With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
