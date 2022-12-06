Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talbotspy.org
Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service
Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
talbotspy.org
TCFL Now Accepting Applications for Authors and Illustrators
Talbot County Free Library announces that applications for authors and illustrators for the eighth annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival will officially open on Saturday, December 10th. Interested authors and illustrators must complete and return their applications either via email or by mail. The deadline for submissions is on Tuesday,...
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
talbotspy.org
St. Michaels Community Center Gutted, Renovation Begins
Architect Mark McInturff walks toward the front of the now-gutted lumber warehouse building that has been serving as the St. Michaels Community Center for more than 30 years. The building is now under major renovation through 2023, with the project supported by grants and tax-deductible donations from individuals and private foundations that are now being 100% matched by another donor through Dec. 31. McInturff is the architect for the project, with Harper & Sons, Inc. of Easton, Md. serving as the general contractor. A video tour, architectural renderings, and more about the project are at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.
talbotspy.org
Benedictine Raises Over $150,000 on Giving Tuesday
The Benedictine Foundation raised over $150,000 on Giving Tuesday through the support of numerous donors. Denise Kaczmarczyk and John Johnson longtime Benedictine supporters matched what was raised with a donation of $75,000. Benedictine employs over 350 staff that are dedicated to serving children and adults with moderate to severe developmental...
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Here Comes the Bride
What a lovely gown for a winter wedding at Christ Church, Easton! Can you date the Cadillac the bride is exiting? This Talbot Historical Society Laird Wise Collection negative envelopes only identification is the name Pilch. Perhaps you recognize the bride or her gentleman companion? Great view of the old Harrison Street Armory in the background. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!
Comments / 0