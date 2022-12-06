Architect Mark McInturff walks toward the front of the now-gutted lumber warehouse building that has been serving as the St. Michaels Community Center for more than 30 years. The building is now under major renovation through 2023, with the project supported by grants and tax-deductible donations from individuals and private foundations that are now being 100% matched by another donor through Dec. 31. McInturff is the architect for the project, with Harper & Sons, Inc. of Easton, Md. serving as the general contractor. A video tour, architectural renderings, and more about the project are at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.

SAINT MICHAELS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO