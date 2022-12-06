Learn more about this month's featured neighborhood, market data for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

Read full article on original website
Houston seeks artist pitches for public installation at upcoming Montrose Library
The Montrose Public Library is coming to the Montrose Collective, a new mixed-use development on Westheimer Road. (Rendering courtesy Michael Hsu Architecture) The city of Houston is seeking submissions from artists, both local and national, for the design and installation of a permanent work of public art at the upcoming Montrose Library, expected to open in 2023.
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
F-45 and 9 other businesses, renovations coming to Pearland, Friendswood
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
25 things to do in the Houston area this weekend, Dec. 9-11
Guests can enjoy treats, coffee, and hot chocolate while stargazing at the Houston Arboretum. (Courtesy Canva) Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend's guide!. Dec. 9-30: Explore a Christmas Village. Have an immersive Christmas experience at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens’ Christmas...
Pearland County Road 59 currently being widened, reconstructed
The construction started in October 2022 and will be finished in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation is working on the widening of CR 59 in Pearland from Kirby Drive to CR 48. The two-lane road with no sidewalks will be widened to four lanes with raised...
Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1
A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
Pearland raises water rates to fund sweeping improvements to infrastructure
The water projects, which will be completed over the next one to two years, are some of the largest construction projects in Pearland history. (Courtesy City of Pearland) Pearland residents will see increases in their water bills in 2023 and likely the following years as the city moves to spend $535 million to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure.
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
Friendswood sees progress on drainage projects
Friendswood has a number of ongoing drainage projects. (Courtesy Pexels) Friendswood is nearing completion on its first Hurricane Harvey relief project with a number of other projects set to be completed in 2023. Deputy Director of Engineering Samantha Haritos shared an update on the city’s drainage projects during Friendswood City...
Elevation Cuts joins Eden Salon Suites in Generation Park
Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. (Courtesy Elevation Cuts) Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. Located at 255 Assay St., Ste. 255, Houston, Elevation Cuts offers men’s haircuts and stylings as well as a variety of hair products. Services are available through appointments and walk-ins. Eden Salon Suites features more than a dozen salon businesses, ranging from hair stylists to massage and beauty services. 832-210-4830. www.elevationcuts.com.
City, county leaders break ground for David Memorial Drive extension
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, third from left, thanked the Montgomery County Commissioners Court and the city councils of Shenandoah and Conroe as well as Debbie Sukin, regional senior vice president of Houston Methodist’s north region. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Officials and community leaders from the cities of Shenandoah and...
TIRR Memorial Hermann opens 7th outpatient rehabilitation center in Webster
A new TIRR Memorial Hermann outpatient rehabilitation facility offers therapies for children and adult patients. (Courtesy TIRR Memorial Hermann) TIRR Memorial Hermann held a ribbon cutting at its seventh outpatient rehabilitation facility Dec. 8 at 300 Rogers Court, Webster, according to a press release. The facility is now scheduling patients for January and will offer single or multidisciplinary therapy as well as aquatic therapy for children and adults. TIRR Memorial Hermann has several other outpatient rehabilitation facilities in the Greater Houston area as well as other medical facilities. 713-797-5942. www.memorialhermann.org/locations/tirr-outpatient-rehabilitation-southeast.
Where can you use fireworks legally in Harris County?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - New Year's celebrations are already being planned as the end of 2022 approaches and we prepare to step into 2023. Fireworks are always a great way to bring in the new year with a bang! The bright colors and beautiful patterns can leave viewers amazed. In...
Slim Chickens to open Dec. 12 on South Main Street in Houston
Slim Chickens is set to open on South Main Street in Houston on Dec. 12. (Courtesy Slim Chickens) The Houston-based fast-food chain Slim Chickens is set to open its eighth Houston location Dec. 12 at 9599 S. Main St., according to a Dec. 8 announcement. More than 75 new jobs...
Houston tackles illegal dumping issues; study reveals high rates of local subsidence
Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) On the Dec. 9 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how a U.S. Department of Justice investigation is putting a spotlight on illegal dumping and cleanup practices in Houston. Also, reporter Asia Armour shares findings from a University of Houston study that revealed serious subsidence issues in several Houston suburbs, including Katy.
FireCraft BBQ projecting Dec. 26 opening for new Kingwood location
FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow-smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, is now open for pickups and catering. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
City of Sugar Land wraps up 2019 bond-funded drainage projects
After 200 Sugar Land houses flooded during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, drainage emerged as a top priority for the city, city officials said. Sugar Land voters approved a $90.76 million general obligation bond in November 2019, which included $47.6 million for drainage under Proposition A. Three years later, following a pandemic and rising construction costs, the city has checked four of 10 projects off the list.
Work begins on major water line replacement in Montrose
The project involves adding a 72-inch water line to the city of Houston’s southwest pump station to increase water capacity, according to Markos Mengesha, interim assistant director of capital projects with the city of Houston, during an Oct. 11 presentation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Work kicked off in October on...
