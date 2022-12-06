Read full article on original website
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi on her father Paul Pelosi's recovery: "The emotional scars, I don't know if those ever heal"
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, the youngest daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has a new documentary about her mother, "Pelosi in the House," premiering on HBO next week. Not in the film, however, is the brutal hammer attack on her father by an intruder in their San Francisco home on October 28. In a revealing interview with John Dickerson for "CBS Sunday Morning," Alexandra Pelosi says her father's scars are healing but that the emotional damage may never go away.
Comedian Neil Brennan on building Dave Chappelle's career, and his own
Neal Brennan, who helped Dave Chappelle create his innovative sketch comedy show, and who directed specials for other comics including Seth Myers, has returned to his standup roots. He's back with his second Netflix special, "Blocks." Brennan talks with correspondent Jamie Wax about his multi-faceted comedy career.
Dove Cameron Said That Selena Gomez Told Her "What Not To Do" As A Disney Channel Star
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary adds to burgeoning media empire
When Prince Harry and Meghan relinquished their royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were soon faced with an urgent question: How to earn a living. Although they were well off by ordinary standards, Forbes last year pegged their net worth at a fairly modest $10 million, including the remains of Harry's inheritance from his mother, Princess Diana, and the equity the pair have in their California mansion. They were also financially cut off from the British Crown's estimated $34 billion estate.
