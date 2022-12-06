Read full article on original website
3 Triad high school football teams competing for state championships
(WGHP) — Three local high school football teams are competing for a chance to immortalize their legacies in North Carolina high school football lore this weekend. The Grimsley Whirlies, Reidsville Rams and Mount Airy Granite Bears are all participating in state championship games after illustrious seasons. Here is what you need to know about the […]
1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro
Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
techlunchpail.com
Appalachian State RB Commit Jeremiah Coney Set for Virginia Tech Visit After Recent Offer
As Virginia Tech makes their final push to land a few more talented high school recruits in their 2023 class, adding one more running back has arisen as a priority. That recently led to the Hokies extending an offer to one of the best RBs in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Appalachian State commit Jeremiah Coney out of Richmond.
247Sports
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OPENS APP STATE TRANSFER CLASS
With transfer season officially launching on Monday, Appalachian State has its first transfer commitment from Northwest Mississippi Community College offensive lineman Jamarr Davis. Davis committed to the Mountaineers during an official visit to App State, including a win over Old Dominion on Nov. 19. Davis started at tackle for Northwest...
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New physician joins Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Andrea Iyekepolo, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics. Iyekepolo will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Julie Schopps, Dr. Walter Gessler, Dr. Elizabeth Rashley and Dr. Kristen Stoner, at Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville. Iyekepolo always knew she wanted to be a pediatrician. “I chose this specialty because...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY. — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
rhinotimes.com
Chick-fil-A Is A-OK With North Carolina Diners
There’s no question that residents of Guilford County and those across the North Carolina are eating out more now that pandemic fears have subsided. In fact, a new study just released found that, in the last three months, North Carolinians have been eating out 7 percent more than in the previous quarter.
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Mount Airy News
Large crowd makes spirits bright
Macey Edwards never shied away from a good book and has chosen the modern literary classic ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a local child to enjoy. Geni Dowd got dressed for the occasion and was spotted in the clothing section making selections for Give a Kid a Christmas.
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Bojangles' are NC's favorite restaurants
A recent study revealed North Carolina's favorite chain restaurants. Food Service Direct, which sells bulk goods and food for restaurants nationwide, used GPS data from 100 restaurants to determine the most popular places to eat in each state. Here are the most popular restaurants in N.C. Chick-fil-A Wendy's. Bojangles'. Taco...
Why are flags in North Carolina at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
NC trooper praised after family credits him with saving baby's life
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is being called a hero for saving a 9-week-old baby's life. Derrick Stroud said he drove nearly 100 miles per hour to take his 9-week old daughter, Amelia, from their home in Kinston to ECU health in Greenville. Stroud says...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Mount Airy News
Whole lot of swearin’ going on
Surry County Judge Marion Boone issues the oath of office to Bill Goins as wife Shelley holds the Bible. Judge Marion Boone swears in Mark Marion to another term as county commissioner as wife Sara holds theBible and daughter Angie Hinson looks on. Surry County Sheriff’s Office detention officers Chris...
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody
Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
WHSV
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are...
