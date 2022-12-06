ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

FOX8 News

3 Triad high school football teams competing for state championships

(WGHP) — Three local high school football teams are competing for a chance to immortalize their legacies in North Carolina high school football lore this weekend. The Grimsley Whirlies, Reidsville Rams and Mount Airy Granite Bears are all participating in state championship games after illustrious seasons. Here is what you need to know about the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro

Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
TARBORO, NC
247Sports

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OPENS APP STATE TRANSFER CLASS

With transfer season officially launching on Monday, Appalachian State has its first transfer commitment from Northwest Mississippi Community College offensive lineman Jamarr Davis. Davis committed to the Mountaineers during an official visit to App State, including a win over Old Dominion on Nov. 19. Davis started at tackle for Northwest...
BOONE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New physician joins Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Andrea Iyekepolo, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics. Iyekepolo will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Julie Schopps, Dr. Walter Gessler, Dr. Elizabeth Rashley and Dr. Kristen Stoner, at Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville. Iyekepolo always knew she wanted to be a pediatrician. “I chose this specialty because...
STATESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, KY. — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
KENTUCKY STATE
rhinotimes.com

Chick-fil-A Is A-OK With North Carolina Diners

There’s no question that residents of Guilford County and those across the North Carolina are eating out more now that pandemic fears have subsided. In fact, a new study just released found that, in the last three months, North Carolinians have been eating out 7 percent more than in the previous quarter.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Large crowd makes spirits bright

Macey Edwards never shied away from a good book and has chosen the modern literary classic ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a local child to enjoy. Geni Dowd got dressed for the occasion and was spotted in the clothing section making selections for Give a Kid a Christmas.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WRAL News

Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
RALEIGH, NC
nctripping.com

25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
MORGANTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Whole lot of swearin’ going on

Surry County Judge Marion Boone issues the oath of office to Bill Goins as wife Shelley holds the Bible. Judge Marion Boone swears in Mark Marion to another term as county commissioner as wife Sara holds theBible and daughter Angie Hinson looks on. Surry County Sheriff’s Office detention officers Chris...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody

Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WHSV

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
