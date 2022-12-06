ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas QB Hudson Card is rated one of the top overall players in transfer portal

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Texas quarterback Hudson Card should receive plenty of interest from major programs after officially entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Card is currently rated the No. 4 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports composite rankings. His 0.9300 grade is tied with Clemson quarterback transfer D.J. Uiagalelei.

Many believed Card would have given Texas a better chance at reaching the Big 12 Championship game this season due to his development and experience, but Steve Sarkisian chose to prioritize Quinn Ewers at the position moving forward.

Reports have indicated that Card prefers to land at another Power Five program where he can continue to develop. Notre Dame appears to be one of the most talked about destinations for the former Longhorn, but don’t sleep on other programs such as Georgia or Oregon.

Card’s former high school offensive coordinator, Will Stein, recently accepted the same role with Oregon. You could also make an argument for Penn State, Houston, TCU or Wisconsin as attractive landing spots.

The Austin native threw for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout his tenure at Texas. Out of Lake Travis High School, he was rated the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country for the 2020 recruiting class.

