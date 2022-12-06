ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family reflects after trial and parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The trial is over. The sentence handed down -- and the first Waukesha Christmas parade since the attack is now in the rear-view mirror. But the healing and reflection continues. The Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sitting down with CBS 58's Jessob...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Canadian Pacific holiday train makes stops in Milwaukee area

STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A December favorite rolled into the Milwaukee area Thursday night after a three year's absence. The Canadian Pacific holiday train had stops in Sturtevant and Caledonia. The crowd cleared out, almost as fast as it arrived, smiling, after seeing the train that warms hearts on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

USPS mail carrier fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was killed while on duty in Milwaukee Friday night, Dec. 9. It happened near 65th and Lancaster just before 6 p.m. Milwaukee police identified the victim as a 44-year-old man with over 18 years of service with USPS. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

7-year-old shot near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that the 7-year-old boy was shot while sitting in his bedroom. He is in stable condition. Police believe the home was targeted, but don't know why at this point. They do not think it was a stray bullet. Stay tuned as this story...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Family ID's mother, daughter found dead in Northridge Lake

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released new details into two people found dead in a Milwaukee lake on Thursday, Dec. 8. The family identified the victims as 25-year-old Khaliah Brister and 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson. They were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake just after 12:30 p.m. Both were declared dead at the scene.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Madison ramping up work towards Amtrak station, possible service to Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and Madison and the two biggest cities in Wisconsin, yet there is no direct passenger train service connecting them. It's been that way for a long time, but there's a push to bring passenger rail to the Capital City. The City of Madison is stepping up its work to land an Amtrak train service.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Evening Update: Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle possibel tonight

Here are some of the snowfall totals from today. Milwaukee finally picked up the first inch of the season. The heavy snow has ended across southeastern Wisconsin. Low clouds and fog will remain possible tonight as dry air works into the system. Pockets of freezing drizzle will keep side roads...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy