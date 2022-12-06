Read full article on original website
'Donut Smackdown' raises more than $57K for United Way of Milwaukee, Waukesha counties
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Community leaders and top executives came together to raise more than $57,000 for United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. It was all part of the 6th Annual Donut Smackdown. The contest featured 38 Milwaukeeans going head-to-head to compete in two categories, speed-eating and fundraising. Each...
Holiday happiness: Waukesha students celebrate season of giving with special shopping spree
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thursday was merry and bright for dozens of elementary school students in Waukesha, as they filled up shopping carts with Christmas gifts for themselves and their family. SHARP Literacy's 2nd annual Holiday Happiness event invited 80 students from Hadfield Elementary on a special shopping spree...
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family reflects after trial and parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The trial is over. The sentence handed down -- and the first Waukesha Christmas parade since the attack is now in the rear-view mirror. But the healing and reflection continues. The Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sitting down with CBS 58's Jessob...
Holiday meltdowns: How to help children deal with holiday stress
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The holidays can be overwhelming for young children. We spoke with Jen Davis, a pre-k teacher from the Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie, with tips to prevent a meltdown.
Canadian Pacific holiday train makes stops in Milwaukee area
STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A December favorite rolled into the Milwaukee area Thursday night after a three year's absence. The Canadian Pacific holiday train had stops in Sturtevant and Caledonia. The crowd cleared out, almost as fast as it arrived, smiling, after seeing the train that warms hearts on...
Boerner Botanical Gardens hosts 4th Winter Wonders event and first holiday market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter Wonders at Whitnall Park has become a holiday tradition for many families. Check out hundreds of holiday lights right from the warmth of your own car. This year, they're adding a holiday market for one weekend only. CBS 58's Amanda Becker checked it out Wednesday...
Healthy toy alternatives for those looking to cut down on screen time this Christmas
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With children's screen time on the rise, Learning Express Toys in Brookfield is helping parents find healthy toy alternatives. We spoke with Sydney Kuhnz and Rachel Schultz Thursday, about some of the top toys this Christmas.
USPS mail carrier fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was killed while on duty in Milwaukee Friday night, Dec. 9. It happened near 65th and Lancaster just before 6 p.m. Milwaukee police identified the victim as a 44-year-old man with over 18 years of service with USPS. The...
Jury finds former Hales Corners firefighter not guilty in fatal Third Ward shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A jury found Caesar Fuentes not guilty Friday, Dec. 9 in the homicide of Andra Nicholson Jr. Fuentes was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after shooting Nicholson outside a Third Ward bar in December of 2020. Fuentes' attorney argued self-defense, claiming Fuentes believed Nicholson was going...
Medical examiner called to death of 2 people near 70th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 70th and W. Brown Deer Road Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, for two deaths. Several emergency vehicles are on scene, along with a car off the road near Northridge Lake. This is a developing story. Stick...
7-year-old shot near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that the 7-year-old boy was shot while sitting in his bedroom. He is in stable condition. Police believe the home was targeted, but don't know why at this point. They do not think it was a stray bullet. Stay tuned as this story...
Family ID's mother, daughter found dead in Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released new details into two people found dead in a Milwaukee lake on Thursday, Dec. 8. The family identified the victims as 25-year-old Khaliah Brister and 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson. They were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake just after 12:30 p.m. Both were declared dead at the scene.
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2020, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
Madison ramping up work towards Amtrak station, possible service to Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and Madison and the two biggest cities in Wisconsin, yet there is no direct passenger train service connecting them. It's been that way for a long time, but there's a push to bring passenger rail to the Capital City. The City of Madison is stepping up its work to land an Amtrak train service.
Troubling youth violence trends spark community brainstorming session; stakeholders pledge action
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday night dozens of community stakeholders gathered in a church on Milwaukee's north side to talk about the recent rise in youth homicides. They say their goal is to change the narrative. Organizers say youth violence has forced the city into a state of emergency. Concerning...
Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
Evening Update: Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle possibel tonight
Here are some of the snowfall totals from today. Milwaukee finally picked up the first inch of the season. The heavy snow has ended across southeastern Wisconsin. Low clouds and fog will remain possible tonight as dry air works into the system. Pockets of freezing drizzle will keep side roads...
Bald eagle being cared for by WHS after it was found with a broken wing and beak
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A bald eagle is being cared for by the Wisconsin Humane Society after it was found with a broken wing and beak. The eagle was brought in by a Department of Natural Resources Conservation Biologist on Wednesday, Dec. 7. WHS says a full exam and radiographs...
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
