BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco's World Cup run
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team will look to end Morocco's surprising World Cup run that has brought joy to African soccer and the Arab world
Watch: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil Lead v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final
Neymar has given Brazil the lead in extra time against Croatia in the first quarter final at the tournament. Watch the goal here.
England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl’s Brother Suspects Foul Play In Qatar World Cup 2022 Death
U.S. journalist Grant Wahl, 48, has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to a video posted by his brother Friday evening. Wahl had previously been detained after wearing a rainbow flag shirt (shown above) to the USA-Wales match. In Qatar, engaging in a same-sex relationship and sexual activity is a crime, punishable by death by stoning. According to Wahl’s brother Eric, who is himself gay, the journalist had been “healthy” prior to collapsing during the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal match in Doha. According to the New York Post, Eric said that he believes his brother was murdered in an Instagram video...
'Our pride': Morocco keeps Africa's hope alive in World Cup
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco's underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans...
Idaho State Journal
Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team's training base during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World Cup,...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal vs Morocco? Latest updates ahead of World Cup quarterfinal
Portugal secured their place in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style as Fernando Santos' side stormed to a 6-1 Round of 16 win over Switzerland. A dominant performance in Lusail has revived confidence of Portugal pushing on to win a first ever World Cup in Qatar. However, despite Portugal's...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Brazil are the favorites to win the World Cup and they showed why in their Round-of-16 dismantling of South Korea. But a wily Croatia side that advanced to the 2018 final promises to make life difficult for the Selecao in their Friday quarterfinal showdown. The Brazilian attack was clicking again...
ng-sportingnews.com
Support from Arab world, Africa means Morocco is not alone in challenge against World Cup heavyweights
There are more than 3,400 miles between Morocco and Qatar, and yet this week has come to feel like a neighborhood gathering for the millions along that route now fiercely behind the Atlas Lions’ march through the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Everyone else alive in the World Cup quarterfinals...
Idaho State Journal
K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-pop star T.O.P will be among eight people who will join him on a flight around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship in the coming years. The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Arab rivalries set aside for Morocco's World Cup run
The T-shirt on sale at Doha's main market declares "Our blood is Arab", and that is the mood buoying Morocco as it prepares to become on Saturday the first Arab nation to play a World Cup quarter-final. The flag -- along with those of Qatar, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia -- features on the "Our blood is Arab" T-shirt selling at Doha's Souq Waqif market.
