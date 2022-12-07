ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick

By Michael Jones
 1 day ago

Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo , who was dropped from the starting XI .

Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.

Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick , while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored . Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside . Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.

Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties .

Relive all the action in our live blog below

