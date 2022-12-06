ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wins Largest Table Games Jackpot In Arizona History With $5 Bet

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
One lucky Phoenix man got an early Christmas surprise after hitting it big at an Arizona casino and becoming an instant millionaire.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won more than $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location .

Gomez's total prize earnings added up to $1,100,075. That is the largest table games jackpot in Arizona history, according to officials.

Gomez said, "I was actually down to my last hand when I put down a $15 bet and put $5 on the progressive circle. When I realized what I had won I immediately jumped on top of my brother."

ABC 15 reported that Gomez triggered the progressive on the King of Cards Table Games Progressive. The new game links a progressive jackpot across multiple table games at all Gila River Resorts & Casinos locations.

Kenneth Manuel , Chief Executive Officer of Gila River Resorts and Casinos, said, "I am so happy for Luis. When we installed the new King of Cards Table Games Progressive this is exactly the exciting win we hoped to have."

Gomez has big, generous plans for his winnings, saying that he plans to help out his family. He said that he would like to buy his parents a new home with the money that he won. He also plants to buy a new car for himself and his family.

