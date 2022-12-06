Read full article on original website
Scott’s annual tree cutting celebrates Vermont’s Christmas tree industry
Vermont Christmas Tree Farms Integral to State’s Rural Economy and Brand. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited White’s Tree Farm in Essex(link is external) today to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Christmas season with the help of Vermont’s farmers. The trees cut during this visit will decorate the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, which houses the Governor’s Office.
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
COTS & Evernorth to break ground for housing for families experiencing homelessness
Vermont Business Magazine On Friday, December 9, 2022, The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS), Evernorth, community members and funders, will be joined by Mayor Miro Weinberger to mark the start of construction of deeply affordable housing for 16 families currently living in emergency shelters or motels. The new multifamily apartment...
Leahy, Sanders, Welch to recognize Service Academy nominees on Saturday at the State House
Saturday, December 10, 2022. 3:00 p.m. Vermont Business Magazine US Senator Patrick Leahy, US Senator Bernie Sanders, and US Representative Peter Welch will be on hand to recognize nine young Vermonters who are being nominated to United States Service Academies to be members of the Class of 2027. At an annual reception at the Vermont State House, nominees from across Vermont will receive nomination certificates signed by members of the Vermont Congressional Delegation. Their families are also invited.
iSun Inc wins $2.4 million new solar contract in Maine
New Award Builds Upon iSun’s Momentum in Maine Energy Market. Vermont Business Magazine iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, today announced that it was awarded a $2.4 million contract to implement solar energy solutions in Wilton, Maine.
New weatherization financing program available for Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine Drafty, inefficient homes in need of weatherization will soon have a new affordable program available to them with the launch of the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program (WRAP). The program, funded by $9 million from the state and overseen by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA), will use an innovative on-bill payment model to help moderate-income Vermonters participate in comprehensive home energy projects.
Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
Common Good Vermont launches 2022 Report on Nonprofit Wages & Benefits
Vermont Business Magazine Common Good Vermont today released the Vermont Edition of The 2022 Report on Nonprofit Wages & Benefits in Northern New England(link is external). Every two years, Common Good Vermont partners with the NH Center for Nonprofits and Maine Association of Nonprofits to collect the latest data on wages and benefits from our tri-state area. Each state produces a state-specific report on wages and benefits based on the data collected in this survey.
Avian flu confirmed in backyard flock of non-commercial birds in Lamoille County
Officials cite the need for continued vigilance and bio-security efforts in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as avian influenza, in a non-commercial backyard (non-poultry) flock in Lamoille County this week. Samples taken by VAAFM and USDA officials on Monday were tested and confirmed for HPAI by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.
Secretary Condos finds no significant abnormalities or discrepancies in election
Completes 2022 Vermont General Election Audit, Verifying Accuracy of Election Results. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announces the completion of the 2022 Vermont General Election Audit, conducted on December 6 at the Pavilion Auditorium in Montpelier. No significant abnormalities or discrepancies were found between audit results and the Official Returns of Vote.
Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence announces two new hires
Jessica Miller, former talent acquisition coordinator at the University of Vermont Health Network, and Rachel Ward recently joined Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence(link is external) as client managers. Miller supports the Burlington-based company's large-organization clients, and Ward works within the small-client group. At the UVM Health Network, Miller recruited inpatient...
Vermont gasoline prices keeping falling, but slower than US
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline price in Vermont today is $3.67. They have fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week and 31 cents/g in the last month. They are 28 cents/g higher than a year ago. The lowest price in the state is in Brattleboro ($3.29/g) and the highest is in Island Pond ($4.29/g). The national average is $3.29, which is 6 cents lower than a year ago.
AT&T and PLA offer free digital literacy training to help bridge the digital divide
Vermont Business Magazine In-person workshops build upon collection of virtual digital literacy courses created in collaboration with the Public Library Association. As part of AT&T’s support for digital literacy initiatives nationwide, the company is helping Public Library Association (PLA) bring free bilingual, in-person digital literacy workshops to nearly 160 libraries across the country, including in Vermont. These contributions are part of their $2 billion commitment made in 2021 to help bridge the digital divide.
Westaff hits half-billion sales milestone
Vermont Business Magazine Temporary help firm Westaff has announced a significant milestone in sales. The company, which is owned by the Burlington area-based Mount Family Group Ltd has reached $500,000,000 in sales since its inception as Westaff in 1990. Since 1990, Westaff has grown from one office in Burlington to...
Former deputy sentenced in felony shooting incident
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Office announced that William Pine, 52, of Brookfield, Vermont, was sentenced today on two felony counts of Aggravated Assault and one misdemeanor count of False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer. After a contested hearing in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, Mr. Pine was sentenced to 18 months to 10 years to serve, with credit for approximately 4 months of in-patient treatment.
