Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overheadRoger MarshMaryland State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Artisans’ Bank donates to Harry K Foundation
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Artisans’ Bank in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Presenting the check on behalf of Artisans’ Bank was Vice President David Ferguson. The Harry...
Cape Gazette
Magnificent Mamas to kick off women’s wellness luncheons Dec. 14
Specializing in women's wellness as a holistic healthcare practitioner for over 29 years, Elizabeth Sanchez, founded the Magnificent Mamas Collective in response to the community's need to learn more about holistic ways of approaching the mental health and wellness of women at all ages and stages of life. The Magnificent...
Cape Gazette
Beebe Ball Raises $185,000 for Specialty Surgical Hospital
The 35th Annual Beebe Ball raised over $185,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus. The ball was hosted by Beebe Medical Foundation and held Nov. 12 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. “A spectacular evening in support of Beebe Healthcare,” said Kay Young, Beebe Medical...
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Cape Gazette
Custom Mechanical donates to Harry K Foundation
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Regan Deck, Owner of Custom Mechanical, in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Since 1981, Custom Mechanical has been a business serving the coastal communities of...
Cape Gazette
Compassionate Friends to hold candle-lighting service Dec. 11
The Lighthouse Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will participate in the annual worldwide candle-lighting service to remember children who have passed away at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. This service transcends all ethnic, cultural, religious and political boundaries, and...
Cape Gazette
Diane Lee Marshall, retired teacher
Diane Lee Marshall, 66, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home. She was born June 5, 1956, in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Stephen and Marjorie (Taylor) Nasko. Diane grew up in the Chester and Wilmington area, and graduated from Concord High School in 1974....
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island Brewing and Surf Bagel team for new coffee stout
In honor of Surf Bagel’s soon-to-open third location in Milford, the shop teamed up with Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach to brew Surf Bagel Breakfast Stout. The beer is available in cans at Thompson Island and it will be offered at Surf Bagel Milford when it opens...
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Cape Gazette
Brandywine Valley SPCA receives dogs for adoption event
On a rainy Dec. 7, some sunshine landed at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown with some cuddly cargo. More than 50 dogs were offloaded by volunteers from Brandywine Valley SPCA in preparation for the organization’s Mega Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church plans to be discussed Dec. 13
First Baptist Church in Lewes announced plans to build a new 14,000-square-foot worship and education center and site improvements on its property at the corner of Kings Highway at Baybreeze Drive. A public hearing and possible recommendation to Lewes Mayor and City Council regarding the site plan is set for...
Cape Gazette
Alicia Marie Atkins, loved her family
Alicia Marie Atkins (Sassy), 25, flew away on angel’s wings to be with our Lord Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Aug. 18, 1997. She is survived by her precious daughter, Kira Ortwein; the love of her life, Cory Ortwein; her parents, Adam and Christy Atkins; and her close friends, Kristin Secrest and Trish Ortwein, who will all miss her greatly. Her siblings left to cherish her memory are Tori Atkins, Levy Guy, Tessa Norwicki and Cade Weathers, as well as her grandparents Linda Gibson, and Virginia and Bob Willing. Sassy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Adam Kantorski
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Adam Kantorski has been a Body Shop member for less than a year. “We moved here in March 2022 after close to 40 years in Philadelphia. We owned a second home here for about 8 years in the early 2000's.”
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Head to host party for 20th poetry prize Dec. 10
Dogfish Head will host the presentation party for its 20th annual poetry prize at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at the brewery’s Tasting Room 511 Chestnut St., Milton. Readings will be given by Susan Rothbard of New Jersey and Anne Yarbrough of Delaware prior to the announcement of the 2022 winner.
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It Locally
It's almost Christmas here on Delmarva, and that means it's time to start planning your holiday feast. While you can never go wrong with a sweet and savory Christmas ham, there are so many delicious, local delicacies you can add to your table this year. Here are a few foods you need to make your get-together simply Delmarvalous.
Cape Gazette
Swensens announce birth of daughter
Erik and Lyndsey Swensen of Georgetown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Lauren Elizabeth. She was born at 7:25 a.m., Aug. 11, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Lauren weighed 5 pounds and 11 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Comments / 0