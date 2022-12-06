ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

phsthefalcon.com

Grove’s Giving Tree

Do you want to help our Pottsgrove families in need? Pottsgrove’s Student Council and National Honors Society have come together to create Grove’s Giving Tree. There is a signup sheet on Schoology, which will be tagged at the bottom of this article. Sign-up for only the gifts you can guarantee will be delivered to Mrs. Hayden’s, room 111, no later than Monday, December 19th. Please do not wrap them! Mrs. Hayden is also collecting any random gift card or monetary donations. You can drop them off to her in room 111 and she will disperse them to all the families! These families are all within our school and community, who are in need this holiday season, so anything will be appreciated.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upper Perk Teachers Protest for Contractual Provision of More Prep Time

Teacher attendance at a recent Upper Perkiomen School District school board meeting overflowed into the room's lobby.Photo byWFMZ 69 News. Upper Perkiomen School District teachers attended a recent school board meeting to peacefully but visibly lobby for a contract to replace their expired one. Rose Itzcovitz sharpened her pencil to write their story for WFMZ 69 News.
PENNSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rebuilt Chick-fil-A aims to please more customers

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some say bigger is better, and when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in some areas, it's also necessary. The Chick-fil-A at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township reopened for business Thursday, welcoming back customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The original restaurant, which opened with the...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham School District current job openings

Cheltenham schools recently posted an updated list of current job openings, including substitute teachers, paraeducators, building aides, athletic coaches, ensemble and vocal music directors, and and an anticipated custodian position in the spring. For the full list of available openings, you can visit the district’s official posting here.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
delawaretoday.com

This Delaware City Ranked Among the Top 23 U.S. Cities to Visit

Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, included Wilmington on its list of the 23 best places to visit in the U.S in 2023. It’s no secret that most of Delaware’s tourists flock to the beaches. Coastal towns like Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island see millions of visitors each year. According to a report by Southern Delaware Tourism, 2019 brought over 10 million people to Delaware’s coastal towns.
WILMINGTON, DE
wkok.com

Fire Hits Mount Carmel Bank Building, Damage Reported

MOUNT CARMEL – Fire hit a commercial building in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County. 9-1-1 tells us the former B.B.& T. building on North Oak Street, now a Truist Bank, was hit by fire around 11pm Wednesday. Responding were volunteers from all of Mount Carmel’s fire companies, along with crews...
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
Blogging Big Blue

Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis

Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Special Election Set for January 31st

State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff this Wednesday?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf issued a release on Tuesday, Dec. 6, ordering all United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The United States and Pennsylvania flags should be put at half-staff until sunset on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

