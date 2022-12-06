Do you want to help our Pottsgrove families in need? Pottsgrove’s Student Council and National Honors Society have come together to create Grove’s Giving Tree. There is a signup sheet on Schoology, which will be tagged at the bottom of this article. Sign-up for only the gifts you can guarantee will be delivered to Mrs. Hayden’s, room 111, no later than Monday, December 19th. Please do not wrap them! Mrs. Hayden is also collecting any random gift card or monetary donations. You can drop them off to her in room 111 and she will disperse them to all the families! These families are all within our school and community, who are in need this holiday season, so anything will be appreciated.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO