Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial FraudTaxBuzzUpper Darby, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
phsthefalcon.com
Grove’s Giving Tree
Do you want to help our Pottsgrove families in need? Pottsgrove’s Student Council and National Honors Society have come together to create Grove’s Giving Tree. There is a signup sheet on Schoology, which will be tagged at the bottom of this article. Sign-up for only the gifts you can guarantee will be delivered to Mrs. Hayden’s, room 111, no later than Monday, December 19th. Please do not wrap them! Mrs. Hayden is also collecting any random gift card or monetary donations. You can drop them off to her in room 111 and she will disperse them to all the families! These families are all within our school and community, who are in need this holiday season, so anything will be appreciated.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
Upper Perk Teachers Protest for Contractual Provision of More Prep Time
Teacher attendance at a recent Upper Perkiomen School District school board meeting overflowed into the room's lobby.Photo byWFMZ 69 News. Upper Perkiomen School District teachers attended a recent school board meeting to peacefully but visibly lobby for a contract to replace their expired one. Rose Itzcovitz sharpened her pencil to write their story for WFMZ 69 News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rebuilt Chick-fil-A aims to please more customers
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some say bigger is better, and when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in some areas, it's also necessary. The Chick-fil-A at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township reopened for business Thursday, welcoming back customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The original restaurant, which opened with the...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Bensalem’s Latest Eatery Has Announced Their Opening Date. Read to Learn When and Where
One of Bucks County’s newest dining establishments has announced their opening date, giving hungry customers something to look forward to. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant in the Bensalem Patch. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, has announced their opening date...
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham School District current job openings
Cheltenham schools recently posted an updated list of current job openings, including substitute teachers, paraeducators, building aides, athletic coaches, ensemble and vocal music directors, and and an anticipated custodian position in the spring. For the full list of available openings, you can visit the district’s official posting here.
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware City Ranked Among the Top 23 U.S. Cities to Visit
Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, included Wilmington on its list of the 23 best places to visit in the U.S in 2023. It’s no secret that most of Delaware’s tourists flock to the beaches. Coastal towns like Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island see millions of visitors each year. According to a report by Southern Delaware Tourism, 2019 brought over 10 million people to Delaware’s coastal towns.
wkok.com
Fire Hits Mount Carmel Bank Building, Damage Reported
MOUNT CARMEL – Fire hit a commercial building in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County. 9-1-1 tells us the former B.B.& T. building on North Oak Street, now a Truist Bank, was hit by fire around 11pm Wednesday. Responding were volunteers from all of Mount Carmel’s fire companies, along with crews...
WV Mall to remain closed all day; will re-open Friday at 10 a.m.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. —Due to a water main break, the Wyoming Valley Mall will remain closed for the remainder of today, Thursday, Dec. 8.
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Six area hospitals surveyed in ‘Best Maternity Hospitals’ list. How each fared.
Six hospitals in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area participated in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, but only a few earned high marks. Two area hospitals — both part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network — received a “High Performing” mark from...
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
BUnow
Special Election Set for January 31st
State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff this Wednesday?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf issued a release on Tuesday, Dec. 6, ordering all United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The United States and Pennsylvania flags should be put at half-staff until sunset on...
