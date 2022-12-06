Read full article on original website
westernkansasnews.com
Scott City opens Roundball Classic with a sweep of Coronado
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Thursday night was the opening night of the Clarion Inn Roundball Classic, as the Scott City Beavers played host to the Coronado Cougars out of Colorado Springs. It would be a big night for the home team, as the Lady Beavers pulled away in the second half for a 60-38 victory, while the boys thumped the Cougars 66-29.
westernkansasnews.com
Demons swept by Manhattan on 1st day of Cowboy Capital Classic
DODGE CITY–Manhattan’s boys pulled away from Dodge City in the second half Friday for a 59-32 win, and the Lady Demons were haunted by the fourth quarter again in a 37-32 loss at the Civic Center. In the boys game, Manhattan burst out of the gate on an...
westernkansasnews.com
Scott City Coaches Show December 7, 2022
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Scott City Coaches Show resumed on Wednesday night, as coaches and student-athletes made their way to Scott City Ace Hardware to talk about their seasons. Thanks to the guests for coming on to the show, as well as Scott City Ace Hardware for hosting the...
westernkansasnews.com
Scott City splits with Liberal
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–For the first time since 2013, the Liberal Redskins made the trip to Scott City to face the Beavers on Friday night at the Scott Community Events Center. It would be a doubleheader split in the Clarion Inn Roundball Classic, as the Lady Redskins take a 43-30 win, while the Beaver boys prevailed 66-44.
westernkansasnews.com
Conqs make statement with sweep at Butler
EL DORADO–Dodge City’s men wore down No. 24 Butler in the second half Wednesday and pulled away for an 84-70 win, and the Conq women survived a furious fourth quarter Grizzly rally to win 69-63 in a doubleheader at the Power Plant. In the men’s game, Dodge City’s...
westernkansasnews.com
Demon Talk – December 8
This episode of Demon Talk covers Dodge City boys and girls basketball, as well as a preview of the Tournament of Champions in January. Dodge continues its basketball season Friday when they host Manhattan at the Civic Center in the Cowboy Capital Classic. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m., with the girls game tipping off at 6:30 p.m. on Z98.
Wanted SW Kan. burglary suspect traveling with 1-year-old
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of crimes and asking the public for help to locate 35-year-old Jose Santoyo, according to Garden City Police. Santoyo is wanted in connection to a string of Motor Vehicle Thefts, Auto Burglaries, Storage Unit Burglaries, and various other property crimes in...
kscbnews.net
KDOT Updates the Latest Information on U.S. 54 Expansion in Seward County
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has provided the latest information on the four-lane expansion project on U.S. 54 in Seward County. Within the next two weeks, weather permitting:. U.S. 54 traffic will be shifted to new eastbound lanes for head-to-head traffic, and the existing U.S. 54 lanes will be...
kiowacountysignal.com
Avian flu found in Finney County
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has detected multiple cases of avian influenza aka bird flu, in Finney County and surrounding counties. Avian influenza is prevalent in waterfowl and birds of prey. Citizens are advised if they see a sick or dead bird or other wildlife where cause of death is unclear, to not touch or move it as this virus is contagious and to not let children or other pets go near.
