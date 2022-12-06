It is officially Week 14, and we are officially in the period of the season with the playoff picture coming into focus. We already have two teams eliminated from playoff contention in the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. Other teams look like sure bets to make the playoffs. And then you have the on-the-cusp teams, the ones who desperately need to make a move if they want a chance to compete in the postseason.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO