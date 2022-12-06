ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Eagles-Giants

It is officially Week 14, and we are officially in the period of the season with the playoff picture coming into focus. We already have two teams eliminated from playoff contention in the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. Other teams look like sure bets to make the playoffs. And then you have the on-the-cusp teams, the ones who desperately need to make a move if they want a chance to compete in the postseason.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney won't play vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury according to a new report. Andy Reid gave a glimmer of hope on Friday, saying that Toney was on the border of playing or not playing. The team ruled him questionable in the final injury report after three limited practice sessions this week. It appears they’ll be playing things on the safe side with the trade acquisition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Chris Holtmann credits Ryan Day for reaching College Football Playoff

The Ohio State basketball team opened Big Ten play with a 67-66 win over Rutgers on Thursday night. And with the rest of the Big Ten gauntlet looming, coach Chris Holtmann knows things are about to get a whole lot tougher. It’s one of the reasons he’s so impressed with football coach Ryan Day, who led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff on the gridiron.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs. Giants: Thursday injury report

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Giants, and 13 players were listed with a designation. Special teams standout Shaun Bradley didn’t practice again due to a hamstring injury, while Kyzir White and Quez Watkins were among 12 others listed as limited participants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Jets: Wednesday injury reports

WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report, he is not under “full” because he is not receiving treatment on any injury.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By 1 Betting Spread This Weekend

Don't look now but there's a surprising betting line out of the NFC North this Sunday. Per ESPN's Mina Kimes, the 5-7 Lions are favored over the 10-2 Vikings in Week 14. Something that shocked the NFL world. "Bama fans now believe that the Lions should be in the playoffs...
On3.com

Ole Miss hiring NC State’s John Garrison as offensive line coach

Ole Miss has turned to the ACC for their next offensive line coach, as Matt Zenitz of On3 is reporting that John Garrison of NC State is joining the Rebels. “Ole Miss is expected to hire NC State’s John Garrison as offensive line coach, sources tell On3,” wrote Zenitz. “Garrison, who has been the Wolfpack’s offensive line coach since 2019, previously worked under Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin at FAU in 2018.
OXFORD, MS
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Perfect Team: Part 17 – Dolphins Survive Alley Fight

The Dolphins Week 10 rematch with the New York Jets featured the first meeting of quarterbacks Joe Namath and Earl Morrall since Super Bowl III. Before that game, along with his famous guarantee, Namath had shared a less than flattering evaluation of the Colts’ Morrall, the reigning NFL MVP, as a quarterback.
MIAMI, FL

