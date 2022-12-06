ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish School Board thanks longtime board member J.W. Slack for 24 years of service

Not a dry eye was in the house when James Watkins “J.W.” Slack, Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 7, said farewell during last Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board meeting. Slack’s farewell and final meeting as a school board member on Thursday December 8, 2022 marks the end of 24 consecutive years of service.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox8live.com

Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage

BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Early voting results show low turnout in Caddo Parish

Louisiana’s third-largest city is Shreveport. It would seem that in a city with an incumbent mayor whose favorability waned, there would be more excitement around choosing the next leader; but early voting returns tell a different tale. All the details here » https://trib.al/QB9GT2G. Early voting results show low...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Jury convicts Shreveport man of attempted assault

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another driver after a parking lot incident last spring was convicted Wednesday in Caddo District Court of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty by the unanimous vote of the three-man, three-woman jury in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase

A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man charged with drug possession while in jail for hammer attack

A Shreveport man who was arrested and charged with assault faces additional charges of drug possession charges after narcotics found in his home on the day he was arrested were chemically identified by the crime lab. All the details here » https://trib.al/2ZZ17tB. Shreveport man charged with drug possession while...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy