I believe in the Jets’ defense which is why Davis is on my list of sits for week 14. I am not going as far as saying you should bench Stefon Diggs. I think he is an elite receiver that can torch any defense. Davis I do not believe is that caliber. The Jets’ secondary has been great against the pass and this has the potential to be a gritty defensive battle. Be careful with Davis this week.

2 DAYS AGO