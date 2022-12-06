Read full article on original website
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14
Although Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winning games, they aren't doing it with elite offensive output and Brady has consistently been just a high-end QB2 for most of the season
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Browns Claimed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns have added a wide receiver to their roster. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden on Wednesday afternoon. This move comes one day after the Bucs waived Darden following their improbable win on Monday night over the New...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Report: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney won't play vs. Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury according to a new report. Andy Reid gave a glimmer of hope on Friday, saying that Toney was on the border of playing or not playing. The team ruled him questionable in the final injury report after three limited practice sessions this week. It appears they’ll be playing things on the safe side with the trade acquisition.
Yardbarker
Sits For Week 14 In Fantasy Football
I believe in the Jets’ defense which is why Davis is on my list of sits for week 14. I am not going as far as saying you should bench Stefon Diggs. I think he is an elite receiver that can torch any defense. Davis I do not believe is that caliber. The Jets’ secondary has been great against the pass and this has the potential to be a gritty defensive battle. Be careful with Davis this week.
Najee Harris’ injury update will leave Jaylen Warren fantasy owners fired up
Fantasy football managers had to stress all week last week regarding the status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s RB1 suited up amid a week full of limited practices with an oblique injury. He logged 17 carries for 86 yards and caught his only target for six yards.
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
NFL games today: Vikings vs Lions, Jets vs Bills among best NFL games in Week 14
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Week 14 TNF Postgame Reactions: NFL Playoff Picture Following Rams Win Over Raiders
Tyler Sullivan joins Joe Musso to break down the Rams incredible last-second victory over the Rams on TNF in Week 14.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL experts give out their fantasy football predictions for NFL Week 14. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out
The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
FOX Sports
Eagles, Cowboys rise, Chiefs, 49ers fall in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the homestretch. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" is beginning to solidify itself. Where do the Kansas City Chiefs stand after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals last week? Where do the Dallas Cowboys lie after trouncing the Indianapolis Colts? Are the Philadelphia Eagles the team to beat?
profootballnetwork.com
BetMGM Ohio sign up bonus scores $200 in free bets for launch
There’s not much time left to claim the BetMGM Ohio sign up bonus. Once the app launches, this offer will expire. Use our links to activate the promotion and pre-register for an account. BetMGM Sportsbook. States: OHIO. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $200!. OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS!. Register now to claim the...
Popculture
Model Veronika Rajek Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady
A Slovakian model is all-in with Tom Brady. Veronika Rajek attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Tampa, Florida on Monday night and witnessed Brady lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win over their NFC South rivals. After the game, Rajek went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her at the game wearing the Brady No. 12 jersey. And in the post, Rajek wrote an emotional message to Brady.
