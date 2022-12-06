Read full article on original website
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
fox8live.com
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday evening. The accident happened on Shreveport's East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road. Police claim that an 18-wheeler pulled out onto the highway in a dangerous manner, causing two vehicles to come to a stop.
KSLA
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
KTBS
New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage
BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
KSLA
UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant
Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
Controversial Adult Store Now Officially Open in West Shreveport
Despite a petition against it and even protests by residents, Hustler Hollywood has now opened in west Shreveport. Hustler Hollywood is known for selling sexually oriented products and can be seen clearly from I-20, the main thoroughfare in Shreveport, in between the exits for Pines Road and I-220/3132. Located at 6109 Financial Plaza, the new store is located where an IHOP used to sit and is also visible to students at nearby Huntington High School.
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback
If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
NOLA.com
A 'wild' Shreveport election ends Saturday when Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux will be mayor
SHREVEPORT — Based on recent history, Greg Tarver should be coasting to victory Saturday to be the next mayor of Shreveport, the state’s third largest city. Like Tarver, the current mayor and his two predecessors have all been Black Democrats, and Black people constitute a slender majority of Shreveport’s registered voters.
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Offering Youth Gun Course
Registration is currently underway for children ages 8 to 12 to participate in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office "First Gun Course." The 4-hour class will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon on January 7, 2023. All classes will be held at the Sheriff's Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South. (About 17 miles South of the Port of Shreveport)
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
‘Cornament for Kids’ Cornhole Tournament Coming To Bossier City
The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier (AAFSB) is looking to spread some holiday cheer, have some fun, and get some donations this December. They've partnered up with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association for a mini-cornament in Bossier City to benefit Operation Santa Claus. According to their social media, the event will...
KTBS
Major crash on East 70th Street and Dixie Meadow Road
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major crash occurred on East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road in Shreveport Thursday evening. According to police, an 18-wheeler pulled out unsafely forcing two cars to stop. A third car was unable to stop and collided with one of the stopped vehicles. Police said one woman...
