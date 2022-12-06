ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K945

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
fox8live.com

Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

New restaurant coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage

BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
GREENWOOD, LA
Highway 98.9

How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant

Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Controversial Adult Store Now Officially Open in West Shreveport

Despite a petition against it and even protests by residents, Hustler Hollywood has now opened in west Shreveport. Hustler Hollywood is known for selling sexually oriented products and can be seen clearly from I-20, the main thoroughfare in Shreveport, in between the exits for Pines Road and I-220/3132. Located at 6109 Financial Plaza, the new store is located where an IHOP used to sit and is also visible to students at nearby Huntington High School.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback

If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?

Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?

For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Caddo Sheriff’s Office Offering Youth Gun Course

Registration is currently underway for children ages 8 to 12 to participate in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office "First Gun Course." The 4-hour class will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon on January 7, 2023. All classes will be held at the Sheriff's Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South. (About 17 miles South of the Port of Shreveport)
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Major crash on East 70th Street and Dixie Meadow Road

SHREVEPORT, La. - A major crash occurred on East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road in Shreveport Thursday evening. According to police, an 18-wheeler pulled out unsafely forcing two cars to stop. A third car was unable to stop and collided with one of the stopped vehicles. Police said one woman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
