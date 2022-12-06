ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Cancer Health

Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Greater Risk for Colon Cancer, Heart Disease and Death

While ultraprocessed foods can be more affordable and convenient, they are also linked to poor health outcomes. Packaged snacks, factory-made breads, soft drinks, breakfast cereal and other ready-to-eat items are all considered ultraprocessed foods. Two recent studies find that such foods are linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer as well as cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.
Medical News Today

Insulin resistance diet: Are beans or potatoes OK to eat if you have diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disorder influenced by diet and other lifestyle factors. People with diabetes can work with nutritionists and other specialists to develop meal plans that are diverse and nutritious. One food that nutritionists may ask people with diabetes to initially stay away from or lower their...
Medical News Today

Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?

Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
MedicalXpress

Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as traditional Mediterranean diet

Following the green Mediterranean diet significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra "tire" around your waist. Recently, researchers compared the green Mediterranean diet to the traditional Mediterranean diet and a non-Mediterranean healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial—the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Mediterranean diet reduced visceral fat by 14%, the Mediterranean diet by 7% and the non-Mediterranean healthy diet by 4.5%. The study was published in BMC Medicine.
Medical News Today

High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity

Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
brytfmonline.com

Crackers and other popular foods that increase dementia risk

YuA study conducted by the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil and published in the scientific journal JAMA Neurology, indicates that excessive consumption of chips, cookies, ice cream and other industrial foods can affect brain function. The authors of the USP study, which included 10,775 volunteers (35-74 years...
MedicalXpress

Shaking less salt on your food at the table could reduce your heart disease risk

Adding additional salt to foods at a lower frequency is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, according to a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Even among those following a DASH-style diet, behavioral interventions to lessen salt consumption could further improve heart health.
Medical News Today

What should you eat to lose weight and lower cholesterol?

Foods that contain plant sterols, such as fruits, vegetables, and margarine with added plant sterols. The following diets may help lower cholesterol, as well as support heart health. Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has many health benefits and. cholesterol. The Mediterranean diet focuses on the following foods:. vegetables. fruits. nuts.
khn.org

Statins Have Another Trick: Decreasing Risk Of Deadliest Strokes

Statins are already known to be a useful tool to lower the risk of stroke due to blood clots, but now new data show they are also good at lowering risk of stroke from intracerebral hemorrhage — which CNN calls "the deadliest kind." Other news includes new melanoma immunotherapies, and more.
MedicalXpress

Healthy plant-based diets associated with lower colorectal cancer risk in men

Eating a plant-based diet rich in healthy plant foods—such as whole grains, vegetables, and legumes—and low in unhealthy plant foods—including refined grains, fruit juices, and added sugars—is associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer in men. The findings are published in the open access journal BMC Medicine.
Medical News Today

Can fish oil lower cholesterol and blood pressure?

Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, types of fat important for certain body processes. Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce a person’s blood pressure. However, their effect on cholesterol is controversial. of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish oil contains...
khn.org

FDA Wants Lasik Eye Surgeons To Warn Patients Of Risks

MSN reports on an FDA investigation into Lasik risks and an initiative to press doctors to warn patients of complications. Some eye surgeons push back, saying the FDA focused only on negative information sharing. Also: supplements and heart patients, marijuana use by drivers, and more. MSN: Lasik Eye Surgery More...
khn.org

After-Effects Of Prolonged Covid Hospitalizations Linger For Patients

Patients sometimes suffer "harrowing" after-effects of treatments given during extended covid ICU stays, Bloomberg says. Meanwhile, a study of young long covid patients finds that symptoms may evolve over time. Forbes reports on a link between long covid and mast cell disease. For weeks on end, Kellie McCarthy fought the...
Medical News Today

DASH diet could reduce heart disease risk by 10%, study suggests

Prevalence of cardiovascular disease is rising due to changing lifestyles, an aging population, and better survival rates for heart attacks and strokes. There is growing evidence that diet is key to a person’s risk of developing heart and circulatory diseases. Now, a study has found that switching to a...
khn.org

NIH To Finally Review Tactic For Lowering Cancer Drug Price

Stat, reporting on the news, says it's taken a year between a petition to the National Institutes of Health on the patent-sidestepping tactic and the start of the review process. A lung cancer drug from Mirati, cancer surgeons saying "got it all," and cases of silicosis are also in the news.
Medical News Today

What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol

A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...

