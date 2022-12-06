ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"No end in sight" says forecasting service, with more snow headed to Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Exploder1 (iStock).

Forecasts are showing at least three more days of snow on many of Colorado's mountains, with another round of snow possible just days after that.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 more inches of snow will likely land on the hardest hit peaks between Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 5 AM. Extended forecasts show that snow is likely to keep falling into Thursday, adding even more depth to those totals.

Following a short break from snow on Friday and Saturday, more snow is expected in Colorado's mountains on Sunday and Monday, and maybe a little more on Thursday, according to Weather.com.

This aligns with an OpenSnow statement that read: "There's really no end in sight for the snowy pattern across the Western US."

In terms of Colorado's ski resorts, OpenSnow calls for Wolf Creek getting the most snow over the next five days – 15 inches, while the National Weather Service predicts that even more will fall on some the state's other high peaks. The NWS forecast for the next 24 hours shows that double-digit totals are expected on peaks in the Aspen area and in the southwest.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Several ski resorts are already reporting big totals over the past 24 hours, including Winter Park with 9 inches, Loveland with 7, and Arapahoe Basin with "8 and counting." Rocky Mountain National Park is reporting 12 inches of new snow in some areas, which has resulted in a closure on Bear Lake Road.

Find additional updates from the National Weather Service here and from OpenSnow here.

Colorado State
